BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL More Lead St. Louis' 2026 Holiday Theatre Shows

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BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical

Fox Theatre - Now through November 8, 2026

For tickets: click here.

Rocky Mantia

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center - November 3, 2026 through November 3, 2026

In the Strauss Black Box Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

The Music of New Orleans’ Jon Cleary

Jon Cleary has created an impressive catalogue of inspired funk, jazz, blues, and soul which captures the spirit and musical history of New Orleans. Pianist and vocalist, Rocky Mantia, a veteran of the St. Louis music scene, brings you the magical stylings of New Orleans and Jon Cleary.

Enjoy coffee and donuts compliments of the Kirkwood Arts Foundation.

For tickets: click here.

Misery

Gaslight - November 6, 2026 through November 22, 2026

Misery

By Stephen King, adapted by William Goldman, Directed by John Contini

Starring: Jenny Smith, William Roth* and Kurt Knoedelseder

Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

For tickets: click here.

Tell Me Somethin' Good

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company - November 14, 2026 through November 14, 2026

Tell Me Somethin' Good is The Black Rep's hit musical revue created and conceived by Ron Himes, the founder of The Black Rep. It is a high-energy revue that spans decades of R&B, soul, and funk music—typically tracking the evolution of the genre from the 1950s through the 1990s

For tickets: click here.

Ballet Hispánico New York

Touhill Performing Arts Center - November 14, 2026 through November 14, 2026

Direct from New York City… experience one of the most compelling companies performing today!

Few dance companies have shaped American culture quite like Ballet Hispánico New York— the nation’s renowned American Latino dance organization and named one of America’s Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation.

Returning to St. Louis for the first time in nearly 25 years, the company brings MUJERES: Women in Motion, a program devoted to three Latina choreographers whose powerful work is expanding and redefining the contemporary dance landscape.



• Cassi Abranches's Trança (Braid)

• Stephanie Martinez's Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez (Again, Again, Again)

• Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Línea Recta

Rich with musicality, beauty and unmistakable point of view, Ballet Hispánico New York remains as vibrant and essential today as at any moment in its celebrated history.

For tickets: click here.

The Nutcracker

COCA - Catherine B. Berges Theatre - December 11, 2026 through December 13, 2026

The story of The Nutcracker is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King. COCA’s Ballet Eclectica dancers perform an exciting adaptation of the beloved holiday classic choreographed by internationally recognized dancer and choreographer Tom Gold and set to the original score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This thrilling version follows the lead characters on an enchanting journey through historical landmarks, with characters inspired by famous staples of our city! Recommended for Ages 4+ Run Time: 90 minutes

For tickets: click here.

Let It Be Christmas

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center - December 17, 2026 through December 19, 2026

In the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Let it Be Christmas tells the Christmas story exclusively

through the music of The Beatles

Let it Be Christmas is a unique, modern day telling of the Christmas story expressed entirely through the music of The Beatles. The songs are cleverly woven together to celebrate the lives of Mary and Joseph, and ultimately, the birth of the Christ Child. The production includes dozens of the Fab Four’s best-loved tunes such as “Hey, Jude,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “All You Need is Love,” and of course, “Let it Be.” “Sit back and let the evening go” as you witness the Christmas story as never before.

The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC) prides itself on offering a diverse selection of arts and entertainment. Productions may not appeal to or be appropriate for everyone. Guests are encouraged to make informed decisions prior to purchasing tickets. The views, opinions and content expressed are not representative of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center or the City of Kirkwood.

For tickets: click here.

Joyful

COCA - Catherine B. Berges Theatre - December 18, 2026 through December 19, 2026

Joyful celebrates the winter season in song with a variety of music performed by the Allegro Vocal Company. Joyful showcases Allegro, along with members of the COCA music department for the winter semester, and features pieces by The St. Louis Children’s Choirs. Join us for this joyous celebration. Recommended for All Ages Run Time: 90 minutes

For tickets: click here.

The Great Gatsby: A New Musical

Fox Theatre - December 22, 2026 through January 3, 2027

The party's roaring on Broadway! THE GREAT GATSBY is a “great, big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

For tickets: click here.

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