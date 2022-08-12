A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Waltzes Its Way On To The Union Avenue Opera Stage

Following a successful run of Verdi's Falstaff that critics hailed as "musical perfection," "an effervescent treat," "delightful," and "not to be missed," Union Avenue Opera is preparing for the final production of its 28th Festival Season featuring four performances of Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed A Little Night Music. "I've wanted to bring this show to UAO for many years and am so thrilled it is finally happening!" said UAO Founding Artistic Director and Conductor Scott Schoonover. "Annamaria Pileggi will return to direct this stellar cast headlined by St. Louis' own Debby Lennon as Desirée. It is a wonderful story with so much memorable music."

"Sondheim's A Little Night Music offers a hilarious and heartbreaking evening of music and theatre that will leave all audiences - young, old, and fools alike - with something to smile about" said stage director Annamaria Pileggi. A Little Night Music will be presented on Union Avenue Opera's home stage inside the historic Union Avenue Christian Church at 733 N. Union Blvd [STL 63108] on August 19, 20, 26, 27 at 8:00PM.

Debby Lennon (Mrs. Mullin, Carousel) returns to the UAO stage to lead this stunning cast as Desirée Armfeldt, along with Peter Kendall Clark (Older Thompson, Glory Denied) and Brooklyn Snow, who makes her second appearances of the season, as the newly married Frederick and Anne Egerman. Eric J. McConnell makes his UAO stage debut as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm and Leann Schuering (Josephine, H.M.S. Pinafore) as his wife Charlotte. Local actor Teresa Doggett, best known for her work as UAO's costume designer for the past fifteen seasons, makes her UAO stage debut as the matriarch Madame Armfeldt alongside Amy Maude Helfer as the restless maid Petra and Arielle Pedersen as the young Fredrika. A bevy of St. Louis talent round out the cast including James Stevens as Henrik Egerman, Jordan Wolk as the butler Frid, and Grace Yukiko Fisher, Gina Malone, Sarah Price, Joel Rogier, and Philip Touchette as the "Liebeslieders". C. Otis Sweezey will provide scenic design for A Little Night Music along with costume design by Teresa Doggett and lighting design by Patrick Huber.

Single tickets range from $35 to $55 and are available at unionavenueopera.org or by calling 314-361-2881. Discounts are available for Seniors (65+), Military/Educator, and Young Audiences (under 18). All performances start at 8:00PM and free parking is available in the lots behind the venue and overflow parking is available on the street.

Stephen Sondheim's: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

August 19, 20, 26, 27 at 8:00PM

Presented in English with projected English supertitles

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Suggested by a Film by Ingmar Bergman

Originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Harold Prince

Lovers reunite, passions reignite, and new romance blossoms in the magic of music on a mid-summer's night.

A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around the glamorous actress Desirée Armfeldt and the two married men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Frederik Egerman and Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. Both men-as well as their jealous wives-agree to join Desirée at her family's estate for a scandalous "Weekend in the Country" under the watchful eyes of the wry family matriarch and harmonizing Greek chorus. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, it is no wonder A Little Night Music won the Tony Award for Best Musical. From the romance of the night waltzes to the hauntingly beautiful "Send in the Clowns," Sondheim's sweeping score is infused with humor and warmth weaving together musical theatre and operetta seamlessly in this tantalizing tale.

Conductor - Scott Schoonover

Director - Annamaria Pileggi

Desirée Armfeldt - Debby Lennon

Frederick Egerman - Peter Kendall Clark

Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm - Eric J. McConnell

Charlotte Malcolm - Leann Schuering

Madame Armfeldt - Teresa Doggett

Anne Egerman - Brooklyn Snow

Henrik Egerman - James Stevens

Petra - Amy Maude Helfer

Fredrika - Arielle Pedersen

Mrs. Nordstrom - Gina Malone

Mrs. Anderssen - Grace Yukiko Fisher

Mrs. Segstrom - Sarah Price

Mr. Erlanson - Philip Touchette

Mr. Lindquist - Joel Rogier

Frid - Jordan Wolk

A Little Night Music will be presented in its original English, with projected English supertitles and is accompanied by a full union orchestra, all members of the American Federation of Musicians and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com