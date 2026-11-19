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Lorin Latarro will direct and choreograph CARMEN. A New York Story, with scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt. Produced by IMPULSE SCENA, the contemporary musical features music and book by Spanish composer Iván Macías, with lyrics and book by Félix Amador.

Following workshops in New York, CARMEN will open at Madrid's Teatro Gran Vía in September 2027 in a full-scale production bringing together artists and producers from the American and European theater industries. The Madrid engagement will serve as the musical's out-of-town tryout within an international development plan aimed at a future Broadway production.

Latarro's Broadway choreography credits include Chess, Waitress, Into the Woods, Mrs. Doubtfire and The Who's Tommy. Her New York directing credits include Joy, starring Betsy Wolfe at the Laura Pels Theatre, and Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Her directing credits also include Begin Again, with music by Train.

Boritt received Tony Awards for his scenic designs for New York, New York and Act One. His Broadway credits also include Smash, Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys and Rock of Ages.

Macías's stage scores include The Physician, based on Noah Gordon's novel; The Pillars of the Earth, based on Ken Follett's bestseller; The Neverending Story, based on Michael Ende's novel; and The Time in Between, based on the novel by María Dueñas. His collaborations with lyricist and book writer Félix Amador have yielded a succession of successful productions on the Spanish musical theater stage.

Carmen is a young undocumented Latina forced to work at Las Cigarreras, a club in Spanish Harlem, to repay a debt to the criminal organization that brought her to the United States. Defiant and fiercely protective of the women around her, she refuses to let others dictate her life.

Her encounter with Joey, a young police officer, sparks an attraction that changes both their lives. As he risks his future for her and his desire turns into jealousy and obsession, Carmen must confront another threat to the freedom she is determined to claim.

With original music, lyrics and book, CARMEN. A New York Story reimagines the character in a contemporary musical about desire, identity and power. Drawing on New York's urban energy and its creators' Spanish roots, it tells the story of a woman who refuses to belong to anyone.

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