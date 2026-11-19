"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
El Teatro de la Zarzuela celebra el 150 aniversario de Manuel de Falla
El concierto tendrá lugar el 23 de noviembre, a las 19:30 horas
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