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ENHYPEN are bringing their latest chapter of vampire-inspired storytelling to a close with the release of their new Spin Off Single THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD, available worldwide today. Continuing the narrative established throughout their 'THE SIN' series, the three-track release takes the group into an alternate, ordinary world, exploring a love that remains destined across different worlds and lifetimes.

The new release follows ENHYPEN's 8th Mini Album THE SIN : BLISS, which explored two lovers discovering that being together is a blessing in itself. With THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD, the group takes that connection a step further, imagining a bond that remains unbreakable regardless of the world in which they find themselves. The shift in storytelling is also reflected in the music, with ENHYPEN exploring softer sounds and more nuanced vocal expressions to complement the romantic themes of the release.

Leading the three-track single is 'I Want You,' a song built around the feeling of instinctively recognizing a destined connection. Blending 2000s pop R&B-inspired melodies with warm synthesizers and the group's smooth vocals, the track creates a dreamy atmosphere that captures the anticipation of falling in love. The song also marks a reunion with producer JULiA LEWiS, who previously worked with ENHYPEN on 'Bloody Paradise.'

The release continues with 'Don't Stop,' which features lyrical contributions from Bazzi and explores the determination to overcome any obstacle for love. Closing out the single is 'ILY Season,' a fan song dedicated to ENGENEs. All six members contributed lyrics to the track, with each member singing the lines they personally wrote as a promise to share every season together.

THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD arrives following a landmark year for ENHYPEN, who earned their first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with THE SIN : BLISS. As they close out the 'THE SIN' series, the group are also using the release to celebrate the connection they have built with ENGENEs throughout their journey. That connection will continue on the road in 2027, as ENHYPEN bring their ongoing BLOOD SAGA world tour to the UK and Europe in February.

Listen to THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD here.

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN have swiftly ascended to global prominence as a K-pop powerhouse, achieving record-breaking milestones since their 2020 debut. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, they quickly established themselves as unrivaled storytellers, shaping a distinct conceptual identity. To date, ENHYPEN have notched seven Billboard 200 Top 10 albums, including their first-ever No. 1 with THE SIN : BLISS (2026), following MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (No. 6, 2022), DARK BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ORANGE BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ROMANCE : UNTOLD (No. 2, 2024), DESIRE : UNLEASH (No. 3, 2025), and THE SIN : VANISH (No. 2, 2026). Expanding their global footprint, they made a landmark U.S. stadium debut during their 2023 'FATE' world tour and, in 2025, became the fastest K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella. Their 2025 'WALK THE LINE' world tour marked yet another milestone, with both the U.S. and European legs selling out entirely, further cementing their status as one of the true scene-stealers of the global stage. This year, ENHYPEN continue their global ascent with 'BLOOD SAGA,' their largest world tour to date, marking the group's first-ever tour across Latin America before bringing their signature storytelling and electrifying performances to audiences across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond.



Photo Credit: BELIFT LAB (HYBE)

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