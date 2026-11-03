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Hamilton Announces Full Cast for Korean Premiere
Jason Arrow, Jay Perry, and Nicola Espallardo lead the international company in Busan and Seoul.
Casting is set for the Korean premiere of Hamilton, which opens on December 17, 2026 at Dream Theatre in Busan, running through January 16, 2027. The production will then transfer to the Grand Theater at Sejong Center in Seoul, playing January 21 through March 20, 2027.
The international company brings together Hamilton alumni from Broadway, the West End, Australia, and the US and UK touring productions, alongside several performers making their debut with the show.
Jason Arrow returns to the title role of Alexander Hamilton after four years playing the part with the Original Australian and International companies. Arrow first stepped into the role for the musical’s Australian premiere in 2021.
Jay Perry joins as Aaron Burr, Hamilton’s narrator and rival. Perry previously played the role in the West End, earning Best Male Actor at the Black British Theatre Awards for the performance. Nicola Espallardo also reprises her West End turn as Angelica Schuyler. Espallardo is additionally known for playing Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked.
The principal cast is rounded out by Mark Anderson as King George, Jordan Castle as George Washington, John Devereaux as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Jorrel Javier as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jen Sese as Eliza Hamilton, and Charlotte Mary Wen as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.
The company also includes Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Jazmin Bird, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Conroe Brooks, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Jeffery Duffy, Michael Samarie George, Richard Logun, Ella McLaughlin, Jazz Miller, Chris Otim, Castell Parker, Bradley Perret, Izzy Read, Joshua Robinson, Samantha Shuma, Lucy-Anne Stacey, Sylvie Stenson, Garrett Tennant, Raven Thomas, and Jack Whitehead.
Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. The musical is the winner of 11 Tony Awards, along with Grammy and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The creative team also includes scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and Lucy Casson CDG.
Hamilton is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.
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