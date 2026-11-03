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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

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South Carolina SHOWS

Annie The Musical in South Carolina Annie The Musical
Chapin Theatre Company (11/19-12/13)
Walter's Wish by Christopher Hackert in South Carolina Walter's Wish by Christopher Hackert
Myrtle Beach Train Depot (11/15-11/15)
2026-27 Monthly After Dinner Cabaret in South Carolina 2026-27 Monthly After Dinner Cabaret
Broad River Arts Center (9/08-8/10)
The Bodyguard in South Carolina The Bodyguard
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (11/17-11/22)
Hamilton in South Carolina Hamilton
North Charleston Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/21)
The Book of Mormon in South Carolina The Book of Mormon
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (1/22-1/24)
Walter's Wish by Christopher Hackert in South Carolina Walter's Wish by Christopher Hackert
Myrtle Beach Train Depot (11/13-11/13)
The Pillowman in South Carolina The Pillowman
The Warehouse Theatre (4/02-4/18)
Night of Legends in South Carolina Night of Legends
McAlister Auditorium (10/07-11/07) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Notebook in South Carolina The Notebook
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (3/30-4/04)
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