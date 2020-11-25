Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; XXX Leads Best Theatre Staff

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Patti Maurer, Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 64%

Robin Russell - Coastal Carolina University 19%

Jason Bryant - SC Children's Theatre 6%

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Patti Maurer, Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 64%

Robin Russell - Coastal Carolina University 19%

Jason Bryant - SC Children's Theatre 6%

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Patti Maurer, Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 64%

Robin Russell - Coastal Carolina University 19%

Jason Bryant - SC Children's Theatre 6%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Dance Studio 62%

Myrtle Beach School of Performing Arts 38%

Best Ensemble (Upstate)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 76%

MARY POPPINS - Greenville Theatre - 2016 11%

MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2020 9%

Best Theatre Staff (Upstate)

Warehouse Theatre 67%

Centre Stage 33%

Bob Jones University 0

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Adam Pelty - BRIGHT STAR - Coastal Carolina University - 2019 65%

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 35%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Christopher Rose - ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2018 50%

Miranda Barnett - GOOD PEOPLE - Centre Stage - 2018 50%

Favorite Social Media (Upstate)

Warehouse Theatre 58%

Centre Stage 42%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 51%

Long Bay Theatre 24%

Arts Centre if Coastal Carolina 21%

Lighting Design of the Decade

John Dowbiggin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 54%

John Dowbiggin Hilton Head Preparatory School - 2020 29%

Cory Granner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Greenville Theatre - 2018 17%

Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Cassie Maurer - ALL SHOOK UP - Main Street Youth Theatre - 2016 33%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 24%

Bradlee Gorrera - GODSPELL - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 18%

Performer Of The Decade (Upstate)

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 53%

Jessica Eckenrod Cherry - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 18%

Jessica Eckenrod Cherry - CRY IT OUT - Warehouse Theatre - 2019 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 69%

GODSPELL - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 31%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

MOUSETRAP - Arts Center Of Coastal Carolina - 2014 59%

OUR TOWN - Coastal Carolina University - 2018 41%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Upstate)

ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2017 45%

CRY IT OUT - Warehouse Theatre - 2019 35%

RED HERRING - Centre Stage - 2018 10%

Set Design Of The Decade (Upstate)

Will Ragland - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Town Players - 2019 39%

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 32%

Shannon Robert - METAMORPHOSES - Warehouse Theatre - 2013 29%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 70%

Long Bay Theatre 30%

Top Streaming Production/Performance (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 71%

BEAUTIFUL CITY - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 29%

Top Streaming Production/Performance (Upstate)

OBJECTIVITY - Warehouse Theatre - 2020 64%

COUPLES - Centre Stage - 2020 36%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Cassie Cohen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 33%

Trey Middleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 21%

Rachel Stratton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Upstate)

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 65%

Jessica Eckenrod - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 31%

Taylor Randall Marlatt - DIVAS - Centre Stage - 2020 4%

Volunteer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Anne Middleton 55%

Shannon Stratton Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 29%

Heather Wilcauskas - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 16%

Youth Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Cassie Maurer - ANYTHING GOES - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute - 2017 41%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 40%

Whitaker Gannon - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Hilton Head Preparatory School - 2015 8%

Youth Performer Of The Decade (Upstate)

Shaw Shurley - OLIVER/NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre - 2019 55%

Camila Escobar - LES MISERABLES - Greenville Theatre - 2014 25%

Camila Escobar - SWEENEY TODD - Electric City Playhouse - 2017 15%

Related Articles