Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL at Trustus Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Drew Kenyon - FLY ME TO THE MOON - Market Theatre 14%

Nathan Jackson - GOING THE DISTANCE - Town theatre 13%

Siri Howard - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 12%

Liza Hunter - STAGE FRIGHT: A SPOOKY CABARET - Trustus Theatre 8%

LaDejia Tenille Bittle - BLACK EXCELLENCE IN OPERA - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 7%

Sheldon Paschal - STAGE FRIGHT: A SPOOKY CABARET - Trustus Theatre 6%

Abigail Hunt - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 6%

Clayton King - THE MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - King Henderson Productions 6%

Mandy Applegate - THE MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - CMFA 5%

Riley Fincher-Foster - BROADWAY'S LEADING LADIES - Greenville Theatre 5%

Jesse Siak - BALLOONACY - South Carolina Children's Theatre 5%

Aaron Davis - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 4%

Neel Patrick Edwards - MELODIES UNDER THE MISTLETOE - Hartworks Theatrics 4%

Kaira Archibald - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Riley Fincher-Foster - PRELUDE - Centre Stage 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Topher Babb - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 16%

Terrance Henderson - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 13%

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 6%

Jason Holley - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Dawn Rosa Miller - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 5%

Christy Mills - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 4%

Christie Karavan - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Kara-Grace Lay - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

Russell Garrett - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Akemonte Roberson - GREASE - Electric City Playhouse 3%

Fawn Allen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Grayson Anthony - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Christy Shealy Mills - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 3%

Meredith Boehme - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Mill Town Players 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Christi Barr - OKLAHOMA - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

Candice Pipkin - MARY POPPINS - Village square theatre 2%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Katie Page - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 1%

Joy Alexander - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 1%

Roxanne Rich - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Erin Bailey - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Aaron Pennington - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Kyle - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 10%

Andy Wallach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Myra Green - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 7%

Tiffany Dinsmore - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 5%

Allie Hildebran - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 5%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Thomas Brooks - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 4%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE PLACES AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Christina Beam - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Jillian Carey Bigony - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 3%

Beth Schlieger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theatre 3%

Dell Goodrich - ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 3%

Jillian Carey Bigony - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 3%

Evelyn LeTeshia - FENCES - Centre Stage 3%

Beth Schlieger - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Andie Nicks - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

McKenna Sloane - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

Janet Kyle - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Jeff Sigley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 2%

Thomas Brooks - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 2%

Thomas Brooks - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Greg London - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 35%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 25%

ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 19%

THE ELF SHOW - Town theatre 12%

ROCKIN BOOTS - Centre Stage 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Francis Fichter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 15%

Bryce Cofield - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 7%

Whitaker Gannon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Ryan Hewitt - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 5%

Debra Leopard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 4%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Greg London - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Jamie Carr Harrington - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 3%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Mary Jo Johnson - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 3%

Russell Garrett - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Max Quinlan - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Max Quinlan - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 2%

Myra Green - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Drew Kenyon - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Andrew Scoville - ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Shannon Scruggs - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town Theatre 2%

Christopher Rose - LEGALLY BLONDE - Centre Stage 2%

Ashley Robinson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

Kristofer Parker - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Dewey Scot Wiley - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Jocelyn Sanders - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre of SC 2%

Travis Hornsby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theater 2%

Shannon Scruggs - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Greg London - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 13%

Nora Jones - AN EVENING WITH SUSAN GLASPELL - Greenwood Community Theatre 8%

James Galluzzo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 6%

Jamie Carr Harrington - STILT GIRL - Chapin Theatre company 6%

Kristofer Parker - FENCES - Centre Stage 5%

Terrance Henderson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Trustus Theatre 5%

Ahsha Daniels - THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Allison McNeely - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 3%

Beth Schlieger - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 3%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Tim Spears - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 3%

Abigail McNeely - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 3%

Christine Grefe - LEND ME A TENOR - May River Theatre 3%

Jessica Francis Fichter - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 3%

Jackson Clark Haywood - PROOF - Footlight Players 3%

Diana Price - BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village Square Theater 3%

Clark Nesbitt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferre 3%

Caroline Jane Davis - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Greg London - ARCADIA - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Greg London - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Mary Nickles - SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Mill Town Players 2%

Dewey Scot Wiley - PEOPLE PLACES AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Jessica Francis Fichter - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Crystal E. Aldamuy - SORDID LIVES - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Reed Halvorson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Milltown Players 1%



Best Ensemble

DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 11%

PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 10%

CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 4%

FENCES - Centre Stage 4%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 2%

CABARET - May River Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theater 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Market Theatre 1%

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

JIMMY BUFFET’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 1%

AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter and Spade Kamback - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 14%

Annmarie Duggan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Chris Sikes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 6%

Jeremy Hansard - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 5%

Lane Chapman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 5%

Greg London - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Liz McGinnes - CABARET - May River TheatreEl 4%

Jose Santiago - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Cory Granner - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 3%

Bess Park - BEAUTIFUL - Centre Stage 3%

Noah Taylor - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 3%

Tony Penna - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 3%

Jeremy Hansard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 3%

Patrick Faulds - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

Marc Hurst - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Miranda DeBusk - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

Cory Granner - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Duncan Singleton - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Jeremy Hansard - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 2%

Paul Kwok - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Lorna Young - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Duncan Singleton - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Kevin Frazier - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Cory Granner - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

Jeremy Hansard - BEAUTIFUL - Town Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

JT Butler - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 24%

Ayush Joshi - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 16%

Amanda Hines Wrona - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 5%

Dan Gibson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Keith Jameson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

Justin P. Cowan - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Andrea Shepherd - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

D. Scott Fergusson - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Josh Wall - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 3%

John Norris - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 3%

Josh Wall & Melinda Bray - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 3%

Victoria Adams - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Taylor Marlatt - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Chris Cockrell - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Alison Duffy - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Market Theatre 2%

Julie Florin - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 2%

Jane Cato - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 1%

Davis Herndon - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town theatre 1%

Tom Beard - BEAUTIFUL - Town theatre 1%

Julie Florin - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 1%

Taylor Diveley - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Chase Mcabee - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 1%

Julie Florin - ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 1%

Jerryana Birch-Bibiloni - BLACK EXCELLENCE IN OPERA - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%



Best Musical

DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 13%

ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 10%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 4%

CABARET - May River Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

ANYTHING GOES - TOWN Theatre 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING STORY - Town theatre 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 2%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

CATS - Workshop Theatre 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Centre Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Mathew Molina - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 15%

Hannah Bonnett - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 7%

Eric Escoe - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 5%

Katrina Garvin - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 4%

Drake Leach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

David LaTorre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 3%

Connor Hagan - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Anna Lyle Lethco - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

Makayla Hines - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

Brett Holland - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Kourtnie Dwornikoski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Caroline Quinn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 2%

Daniel Cort - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Liv Moody - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Jeff Sigley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 2%

Heather Hinson - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING STORY - Town theatre 1%

Jamie Karen - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Dana Winkle - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Liza Hunter - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Noah Bunting - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 1%

Audrey Addams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 1%

Kelly Hall - OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 1%

Craig Price - FOUR SINGERS WALK INTO A BAR - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

Carter Allen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 1%

Freddie McClenson - GREASE - Electric City Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Nick Haddad - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 15%

Nora Jones - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Greenwood Community Theatre 8%

Trevor Johnson - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Zanna Mills - STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 6%

Sloane Cary - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 5%

Don Latorre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 4%

Bill DeWitt - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 3%

Terrance Henderson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 3%

Christine Hellman - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Christine Grefe - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 2%

Liza Hunter - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 2%

Carter McCauley - ART - Centre Stage 2%

TayLar - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Liz McGinnes - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 2%

Annabel Poinsette - ARCADIA - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 2%

Patrick Dodds - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

James Hester - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Regina Wells - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Aidan Gates Shields - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Clare Ruble - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Cortney Dorn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 1%

Eliza Pagelle - MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT 2B - Warehouse Theatre 1%

Carol Sheckler - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 1%

Miriam Burgess - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 1%



Best Play

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 15%

FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 6%

AN EVENING WITH SUSAN GLASPELL - Greenwood Community Theatre 5%

STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 5%

LOVE LETTERS - Workshop Theatre of SC 5%

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 4%

CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 4%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 3%

STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 3%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 3%

PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Warehouse Theatre 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenville Theatre 2%

ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - Lean Ensemble Hilton Head 2%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Mill Town Players 2%

ART - Centre Stage 1%

EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 1%

BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village Square Theater 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE SING-A-LONG - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 41%

FOUR SINGERS WALK INTO A BAR - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 25%

HÄNSEL UND GRETEL - Varna International 20%

DON GIOVANNI - Varna International 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 13%

Curt Tomczyk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

Rick Connor - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 6%

Bert Scott - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Corey Langley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 5%

James Galluzzo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 4%

Ashley Jensen - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 4%

Bob Bramhall/Jeremy Hansard/Clark Wilson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 4%

Greg Lindon - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Myra Green and Joe Timmons - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 3%

Greg Rawls - OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 3%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Patrick Faulds - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

Craig Smith - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Corey Langley - STILT GIRL - Chapin Theatre Company 3%

Cindy Palko - LEND ME A TENOR - May River Theatre 3%

Graham Shaffer - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 3%

Will Ragland - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 3%

Laura Nicholas - FENCES - Centre Stage 3%

Corey Langley - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

Bob Bramhall/Jeremy Hansard/David LaTorre/Clark Wilson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 2%

Genesis Garza - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Rick Conner - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Cameron Woodson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Mill Town Players 2%

Will Ragland - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Mill Town Players 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 15%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 8%

James Galluzzo - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 8%

Aidan Gates Shields - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 8%

Cory Granner - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 7%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Mill Town Players 7%

Danielle Wilson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Longstreet Theatre 7%

TJ Hills - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 6%

Lillian Saunders - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 5%

Cory Granner - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 5%

ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 5%

Cory Granner - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 4%

Danielle Wilson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 4%

Alex Bennet & Tim Spears - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 4%

Cory Granner - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 3%

Danielle Wilson - ANTIGONE - Longstreet Theatre 3%

Danielle Wilson - THE VISIT - Drayton Hall Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kristin Claiborne - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 6%

John Allejandro Jeffords - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Taniya Boatwright - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 5%

Christy Mills - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 4%

Alyssa Watts - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Ellie Friedman - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Kimi Cofield - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Lauren Strickland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Liza hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus theatre 2%

Sadie Wiskes - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 2%

J.J. Woodall - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 2%

Freddie McClendon - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Alex Malvern - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Aaron Pennington - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Market Theatre 2%

Eddie Egan - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Kerricus Howard - GREASE - Electric City Playhouse 2%

Mel Driggers - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 2%

Anna Bowman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Braylen Lee - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Von Huber - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 1%

Abby Gilbert - ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Terrance Henderson - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 1%

Audrey Shepherd - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 1%

Zanna Mills - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 1%

David LaTorre - ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

CJ Stewart - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%

Olivia Weeks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Greenwood Community Theatre 7%

Caroline Kay - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 7%

Abby Gilbert - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 5%

Zanna Mills - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town theatre 5%

Erica Rubin Irish - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 4%

Alex Malvern - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

David LaTorre - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 4%

Rae Kostal - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 3%

Kristin Ferrante - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 3%

Ella Jones - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Hunter Boyle - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 3%

Isabella Stenz - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 3%

Carter Allen - MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT 2B - Warehouse Theatre 2%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Jeff Sigley - BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village square theatre 2%

Nancy Burkard - SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Mill Town Players 2%

John Garrison - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Kelseigh Redmon - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 2%

Caroline Turner - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Allison Allgood - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 2%

Rebecca Weatherby - JEKYLL & HYDE - Footlight Players 2%

Jane Peterson - STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 2%

Connor Daugherty - JEKYLL & HYDE - Footlight Players 2%

Erin Wilson - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 16%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 9%

NEWSIES - Town Theatre 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 9%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Village square theatre 8%

LIGHTNING THIEF - Long Bay Theatre 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 6%

HOBEY FORD - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

SEUSSICAL - Columbia Children’s Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Workshop Theatre of SC 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mauldin Cultural Center 4%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Columbia Children's Theatre 3%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Market Theatre 3%

THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

JIMMY BUFFETTS ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 1%

PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

DO-RE-MI OPERA STORYBOOKS - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

THE GREAT FAIRY TALE RACE - Greenville Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Trustus Theatre 17%

Greenville Theatre 12%

Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Town theatre 8%

Greenwood Community Theater 7%

Long Bay Theatre 6%

Village square theatre 6%

Mainstage Community Theatre 5%

May River Theatre 4%

South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Chapin Theatre Company 3%

Workshop Theatre 3%

Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Warehouse Theatre 2%

Market Theatre 2%

Centre Stage 2%

Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

Mill Town Players 2%

Queen Street Playhouse: Home of the Footlight Players 1%

Columbia Children's Theatre 1%

The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

Project Challenge Playhouse 1%

Anderson Market Theatre 0%

Lean Ensemble Hilton Head 0%



