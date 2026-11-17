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Footage from THE WIZARD OF OZ at Greenville Theatre offers a look at the venue's production of the family musical, which the theatre is presenting as a holiday offering.

THE WIZARD OF OZ is based on the 1939 MGM film. The story follows Dorothy and her dog Toto as they are carried to the land of Oz, where Dorothy meets the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion while following the Yellow Brick Road. The characters seek wisdom, heart, and courage, and the show builds toward the reminder that "there's no place like home." The score includes "Over the Rainbow."

Greenville Theatre is presenting the production for audiences of all ages and describes it as a holiday show for the whole family. The theatre recently staged TITANIC THE MUSICAL as part of its 101st season Broadway Series, and it has also announced MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, running October 16 through November 1, 2026.

The race is on for the South Carolina Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BYE BYE BIRDIE Mainstage Community Theatre 16% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 14% 3 DISNEY'S FROZEN Greenville Theatre 9% 4 SISTER ACT Long Bay Theatre 8% 5 A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Long Bay Theatre 7% Best Play 1 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 23% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Sea Glass Stage Company 20% 3 IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Long Bay Theatre 14% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS Lighthouse Christian Theatre 10% 5 HOW TO SUPERVISE WOMEN Chapin Theatre Company 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Mainstage Community Theatre 20% 2 Long Bay Theatre 19% 3 Greenville Theatre 13% 4 Centre Stage-South Carolina 10% 5 Trustus Theatre 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Harper Krimm - BYE BYE BIRDIE Mainstage Community Theatre 21% 2 Brigid Fitzgerald - MARY POPPINS Long Bay Theatre 8% 3 Addie Sheek - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 8% 4 Taniya Boatwright - SISTER ACT Long Bay Theatre 8% 5 Erica Doran - DISNEY'S FROZEN Greenville Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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