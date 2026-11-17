"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Greenville Theatre Releases THE WIZARD OF OZ Trailer
The stage musical follows Dorothy as she meets the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion.
Footage from THE WIZARD OF OZ at Greenville Theatre offers a look at the venue's production of the family musical, which the theatre is presenting as a holiday offering.
THE WIZARD OF OZ is based on the 1939 MGM film. The story follows Dorothy and her dog Toto as they are carried to the land of Oz, where Dorothy meets the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion while following the Yellow Brick Road. The characters seek wisdom, heart, and courage, and the show builds toward the reminder that "there's no place like home." The score includes "Over the Rainbow."
Greenville Theatre is presenting the production for audiences of all ages and describes it as a holiday show for the whole family. The theatre recently staged TITANIC THE MUSICAL as part of its 101st season Broadway Series, and it has also announced MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, running October 16 through November 1, 2026.
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