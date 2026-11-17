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USC's Betsy Blackmon Dance Program will present its Student Choreography Showcase, featuring original works conceived and choreographed by dance majors, December 2-4 at Drayton Hall Theatre.

Performances are at 7 p.m. nightly. Admission is $15 for students, $22 for USC faculty/staff, military, and seniors 60+, and $25 for the public. Tickets may be purchased online at sc.universitytickets.com or at the door. Drayton Hall Theatre is located at 1214 College St., across from the historic USC Horseshoe.

Under the direction and mentorship of Senior Instructor Olivia Waldrop and Adjunct Instructor Marc Kenison, the concert offers an opportunity to experience the emerging creative voices of USC's student dance artists, with original pieces spanning a diverse range of themes and movement styles. Presented biannually, the showcase is the culmination of a semester-long creative process in which students develop their own choreographic visions while collaborating with fellow dancers and faculty to bring their work to the stage.

For senior dance performance and choreography major Lily Glazier, a first-time choreographer, the experience has been an opportunity to grow as both an artist and a leader, transitioning from the role of dancer to choreographer.

Glazier's Nostalgia is a contemporary ballet work exploring the passage of time through memories of the past. The joyful, ethereal work reflects both the happiness of remembering the past and the anticipation of the future.

A different exploration of human experience is at the heart of Lost and Found, a contemporary work by senior dance education major Delaney Narron. Inspired by the importance of suicide prevention and mental health awareness, the piece follows a journey from loneliness and sadness toward hope and the recognition that no one has to face life alone.

A returning showcase choreographer, Narron has found that the creative freedom offered by the experience has helped her develop her voice as a choreographer, drawing inspiration from her dancers and the work of her fellow choreographers.

Senior dance performance and choreography major Audrey Griswold takes a more abstract approach with her contemporary work Opposition, which explores the relationship between tempo, space and time. As a first-time choreographer, Griswold has embraced the challenge of sharing her creative vision and trusting others to bring it to life.

Also creating work for the concert are dance majors Kyra Blanthorn, Brianna Geist, Kate Gilchrist, Claire Hirsch, Mackenzie Losch, Charlotte Shane, and Sullivan Simpson. Lighting design for the works is being created by senior theatre major Mary Des Parker and instructor and dance technical director Anna Pillot.

The race is on for the South Carolina Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BYE BYE BIRDIE Mainstage Community Theatre 16% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 14% 3 DISNEY'S FROZEN Greenville Theatre 9% 4 SISTER ACT Long Bay Theatre 8% 5 A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Long Bay Theatre 7% Best Play 1 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 23% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Sea Glass Stage Company 20% 3 IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Long Bay Theatre 14% 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS Lighthouse Christian Theatre 10% 5 HOW TO SUPERVISE WOMEN Chapin Theatre Company 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Mainstage Community Theatre 20% 2 Long Bay Theatre 19% 3 Greenville Theatre 13% 4 Centre Stage-South Carolina 10% 5 Trustus Theatre 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Harper Krimm - BYE BYE BIRDIE Mainstage Community Theatre 21% 2 Brigid Fitzgerald - MARY POPPINS Long Bay Theatre 8% 3 Addie Sheek - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 8% 4 Taniya Boatwright - SISTER ACT Long Bay Theatre 8% 5 Erica Doran - DISNEY'S FROZEN Greenville Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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