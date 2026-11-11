Spotlight: A Lowcountry Holiday Tradition! Get Your Tickets Today at Hilton Head Dance Theatre

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A Lowcountry holiday tradition is back

Bring the whole family to experience this timeless holiday classic live on stage. The best seats are going fast, so readers who want to make magical holiday memories at The Nutcracker are encouraged to act soon.

The Nutcracker 2026 is presented by Hilton Head Dance Theatre, bringing a longtime seasonal favorite to audiences in South Carolina. For details and tickets, visit the Hilton Head Dance Theatre website.

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