My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Spotlight: A Lowcountry Holiday Tradition! Get Your Tickets Today at Hilton Head Dance Theatre
Make Magical Holiday Memories at The Nutcracker!
A Lowcountry holiday tradition is back
Bring the whole family to experience this timeless holiday classic live on stage. The best seats are going fast, so readers who want to make magical holiday memories at The Nutcracker are encouraged to act soon.
The Nutcracker 2026 is presented by Hilton Head Dance Theatre, bringing a longtime seasonal favorite to audiences in South Carolina. For details and tickets, visit the Hilton Head Dance Theatre website.
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