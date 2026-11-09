NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

POTUS will come to The Warehouse Theatre next month. The show runs December 4th – 20th. When the President of the United States accidentally utters an offensive slur about his own First Lady in a crowded Oval Office, his female staff dive in to control the narrative and navigate a multi-crisis scramble to calm both the First Lady's and the nation's nerves.

'POTUS is a razor-sharp political farce that proves the real heroes of democracy are the women holding it together behind the scenes and not getting nearly enough credit for it,' says Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone. 'After a successful run on Broadway, I'm proud to bring this relevant and hilarious play to the Upstate to provide some much-needed laughs during the holidays.'

POTUS (or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive) features the comedic timing of Warehouse veterans Kelly Davis (ASSASSINS), Abigail Hunt (ASSASSINS), Kelseigh Redmon (THE GAME, FOOTBALL x 4), Maddie Tisdel (WITCH, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW) and features performance debuts from Warehouse collaborators Ahsha Daniels and Connor Vetter as well as newcomer, Vanita Kalra.

The production is helmed by longtime Warehouse collaborator, Maegan McNerney Azar, whose last directing success at The Warehouse was the modern retelling of OTHELLO for our educational tour. She's joined on the creative team by Shannon Robert (Scenic – APPROPRIATE, WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?), Karsen Green (Costumes – HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING), Haley Brown (Lights & Sound), and Shari Tingle (Props – ASSASSINS, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY).

I Pay What I Can Sunday sponsored by The Aziz Family is December 6th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:00pm. Talk Back follows the I Pay What I Can performance. Student discounts, I Pay My Age Rush, and Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming