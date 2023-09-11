Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|CLUE
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (9/27-10/29)
|Monthly After Dinner Cabaret
The Living Room (4/11-9/14)
|Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill
Centre Stage (10/19-10/22)
|Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience
Charles Bach Wonders Theatre (3/23-10/31)
|Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS
South Carolina Children's Theatre (11/17-12/10)
|Paradise Blue
Cannon Street Arts Center (9/28-10/08)PHOTOS CAST
|A World Premeire
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/26-2/04)
|Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
|Pinkalicious The Musical
South Carolina Children's Theatre (2/23-3/10)
|The Sound of Music
Town Theatre (9/08-9/24)
