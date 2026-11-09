Mojo Brookzz to Perform OUTTA POCKET TOUR at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

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Comedian Mojo Brookzz is bringing his OUTTA POCKET TOUR to the North Charleston performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 22, following a run of sold-out performances across the country.

The artist presale begins Wednesday, November 11, at 10AM with sign up for first access to the artist presale code available to fans on www.mojobrookzz.com as of this announcement. All presales conclude Wednesday, November 11, at 11:59PM, with the general on-sale beginning Thursday, November 12, at 10AM.

The newly announced North Charleston date comes on the heels of a touring run for Brookzz. His 2025 I Know You Fckin’ Lying* Tour sold out across 40 cities, moving more than 100,000 tickets, while his 2026 Outta Pocket Tour has continued that momentum. Major theatre and arena performances have sold out in hours, with additional shows added in markets nationwide.

ABOUT MOJO BROOKZZ

Dyon “Mojo” Brooks is an actor, writer, producer, and nationally acclaimed stand-up comedian whose debut one-hour special hit number one on the Netflix charts for three days straight following release, a feat less than three comics have achieved in the history of the platform.

Mojo headlined the prestigious Netflix Is a Joke Festival this May with a sold out show at Los Angeles’s United Theatre. He is currently on his fully-sold out 2026-2027 “Outta Pocket” Theatre + Arena solo headline tour with stops including State Farm Arena, Toyota Center, Bridgestone Arena, and back-to-back sold out nights at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. With this tour, he enters the rarified air of <30 comedians that can sell out an arena (let alone two in one city) on their own.

As an actor, Brooks will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix film THE GOSPEL OF CHRISTMAS this December as well as SkyDance Sports HOLIDAY TOUCHDOWN: A BEARS LOVE STORY streaming now. He plays dual roles in Season 2 of the Tubi comedy series SAFE SPACE and made his debut as the male lead in MISS GOVERNOR on Netflix, which held a multiple-week Top 10 following its debut. Additionally, Dyon can be seen on Season 21 of Nick Cannon’s WILD N OUT.

Brooks is a Chicago native, and September 12 was officially proclaimed "Mojo Brooks Day" in the city this year. Brooks was named Comedian of the Year for 2026 via Sheen Magazine and was named to Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2025 where he was honored at the historic JFL Montreal.

Additionally, Brooks frequently collaborates with the Chicago Bears, for which he won a Sports-Emmy. He has also partnered with The Bulls x American Express, and as well as The White Sox x Minute Maid. When not entertaining audiences, Brooks gives back to his community in Chicago, dedicating his time and resources to support youth development programs, demonstrating his commitment to making a positive impact beyond the stage and screen.

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