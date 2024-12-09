Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW South Carolina Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Drew Kenyon - FLY ME TO THE MOON - Market Theatre 15%

Nathan Jackson - GOING THE DISTANCE - Town theatre 13%

Siri Howard - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 10%

LaDejia Tenille Bittle - BLACK EXCELLENCE IN OPERA - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 7%

Liza Hunter - STAGE FRIGHT: A SPOOKY CABARET - Trustus Theatre 7%

Abigail Hunt - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 7%

Sheldon Paschal - STAGE FRIGHT: A SPOOKY CABARET - Trustus Theatre 6%

Clayton King - THE MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - King Henderson Productions 6%

Riley Fincher-Foster - BROADWAY'S LEADING LADIES - Greenville Theatre 5%

Mandy Applegate - THE MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - CMFA 5%

Jesse Siak - BALLOONACY - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Aaron Davis - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 4%

Neel Patrick Edwards - MELODIES UNDER THE MISTLETOE - Hartworks Theatrics 4%

Kaira Archibald - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Riley Fincher-Foster - PRELUDE - Centre Stage 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Topher Babb - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 16%

Terrance Henderson - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 12%

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 6%

Jason Holley - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Dawn Rosa Miller - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 5%

Christy Mills - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 4%

Kara-Grace Lay - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

Russell Garrett - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Akemonte Roberson - GREASE - Electric City Playhouse 3%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Fawn Allen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Grayson Anthony - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

Christy Shealy Mills - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 3%

Meredith Boehme - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

Christie Karavan - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Mill Town Players 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Christi Barr - OKLAHOMA - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

Katie Page - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 2%

Candice Pipkin - MARY POPPINS - Village square theatre 1%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

Joy Alexander - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 1%

Roxanne Rich - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Erin Bailey - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Aaron Pennington - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Kyle - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 11%

Andy Wallach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Myra Green - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 7%

Tiffany Dinsmore - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 5%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Thomas Brooks - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 4%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE PLACES AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Allie Hildebran - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Christina Beam - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Beth Schlieger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theatre 3%

Jillian Carey Bigony - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 3%

Jillian Carey Bigony - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 3%

Dell Goodrich - ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 3%

Evelyn LeTeshia - FENCES - Centre Stage 3%

Beth Schlieger - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Andie Nicks - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

Jeff Sigley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 3%

McKenna Sloane - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

Thomas Brooks - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Janet Kyle - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Thomas Brooks - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 2%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Jenny Bennett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Centre Stage 2%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 35%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 26%

ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 19%

THE ELF SHOW - Town theatre 10%

ROCKIN BOOTS - Centre Stage 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Francis Fichter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 14%

Bryce Cofield - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 8%

Whitaker Gannon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Ryan Hewitt - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 5%

Debra Leopard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 4%

Jamie Carr Harrington - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 4%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 4%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Mary Jo Johnson - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 3%

Russell Garrett - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Greg London - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Max Quinlan - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 3%

Drew Kenyon - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Myra Green - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Andrew Scoville - ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Max Quinlan - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Christopher Rose - LEGALLY BLONDE - Centre Stage 2%

Ashley Robinson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

Shannon Scruggs - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town Theatre 2%

Jocelyn Sanders - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre of SC 2%

Dewey Scot Wiley - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Shannon Scruggs - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 2%

Kristofer Parker - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Travis Hornsby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Nora Jones - AN EVENING WITH SUSAN GLASPELL - Greenwood Community Theatre 9%

James Galluzzo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 7%

Jamie Carr Harrington - STILT GIRL - Chapin Theatre company 6%

Greg London - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 6%

Kristofer Parker - FENCES - Centre Stage 6%

Terrance Henderson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Trustus Theatre 4%

Ahsha Daniels - THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Beth Schlieger - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 4%

Allison McNeely - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 4%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

Tim Spears - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 4%

Christine Grefe - LEND ME A TENOR - May River Theatre 3%

Abigail McNeely - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 3%

Jackson Clark Haywood - PROOF - Footlight Players 3%

Jessica Francis Fichter - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 3%

Clark Nesbitt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferre 3%

Caroline Jane Davis - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 3%

Diana Price - BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village Square Theater 3%

Mary Nickles - SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Mill Town Players 2%

Jessica Francis Fichter - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Greg London - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Dewey Scot Wiley - PEOPLE PLACES AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Greg London - ARCADIA - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Crystal E. Aldamuy - SORDID LIVES - Workshop Theatre of SC 2%

Reed Halvorson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Milltown Players 1%



Best Ensemble

PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 9%

DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 9%

CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

FENCES - Centre Stage 4%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

CABARET - May River Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theater 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Market Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 1%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter and Spade Kamback - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 14%

Annmarie Duggan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Chris Sikes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 6%

Lane Chapman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 5%

Jeremy Hansard - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 5%

Liz McGinnes - CABARET - May River TheatreEl 4%

Cory Granner - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 4%

Jose Santiago - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Noah Taylor - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 3%

Tony Penna - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 3%

Bess Park - BEAUTIFUL - Centre Stage 3%

Patrick Faulds - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

Jeremy Hansard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 3%

Greg London - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Marc Hurst - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Miranda DeBusk - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Cory Granner - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Jeremy Hansard - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 2%

Duncan Singleton - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Paul Kwok - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Lorna Young - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Kevin Frazier - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Cory Granner - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

Duncan Singleton - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Jeremy Hansard - BEAUTIFUL - Town Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

JT Butler - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 25%

Ayush Joshi - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 15%

Amanda Hines Wrona - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 5%

Dan Gibson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Keith Jameson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

Justin P. Cowan - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Andrea Shepherd - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Josh Wall - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 3%

Josh Wall & Melinda Bray - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 3%

John Norris - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 3%

D. Scott Fergusson - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Taylor Marlatt - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Victoria Adams - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Chris Cockrell - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Julie Florin - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 2%

Julie Florin - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 1%

Tom Beard - BEAUTIFUL - Town theatre 1%

Davis Herndon - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town theatre 1%

Alison Duffy - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Market Theatre 1%

Jane Cato - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 1%

Chase Mcabee - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 1%

Taylor Diveley - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Julie Florin - ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 1%

Jerryana Birch-Bibiloni - BLACK EXCELLENCE IN OPERA - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%



Best Musical

DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 12%

ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 11%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 5%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 5%

CABARET - May River Theatre 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

ANYTHING GOES - TOWN Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town Theatre 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING STORY - Town theatre 2%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

CATS - Workshop Theatre 1%

AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Centre Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Mathew Molina - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 12%

Hannah Bonnett - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 6%

Eric Escoe - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 5%

Drake Leach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Katrina Garvin - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 4%

David LaTorre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 4%

Connor Hagan - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Anna Lyle Lethco - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

Makayla Hines - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 3%

Caroline Quinn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 2%

Kourtnie Dwornikoski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Daniel Cort - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Brett Holland - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Liv Moody - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Heather Hinson - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING STORY - Town theatre 1%

Jamie Karen - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Jeff Sigley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 1%

Liza Hunter - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Audrey Addams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 1%

Craig Price - FOUR SINGERS WALK INTO A BAR - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

Dana Winkle - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Kelly Hall - OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 1%

Carter Allen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 1%

Noah Bunting - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 1%

Drew Kenyon - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Nora Jones - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Greenwood Community Theatre 9%

Trevor Johnson - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Zanna Mills - STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 7%

Nick Haddad - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 6%

Sloane Cary - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 5%

Don Latorre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 4%

Bill DeWitt - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 4%

Terrance Henderson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 3%

Christine Hellman - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Christine Grefe - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 3%

Liza Hunter - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 3%

Carter McCauley - ART - Centre Stage 2%

TayLar - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Liz McGinnes - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 2%

James Hester - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Regina Wells - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 2%

Patrick Dodds - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

Clare Ruble - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Aidan Gates Shields - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Annabel Poinsette - ARCADIA - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Cortney Dorn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 2%

Giulia Dalbec - PROOF - Footlight Players 1%

Miriam Burgess - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 1%

Eliza Pagelle - MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT 2B - Warehouse Theatre 1%



Best Play

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 15%

FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 12%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 6%

AN EVENING WITH SUSAN GLASPELL - Greenwood Community Theatre 5%

STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 5%

LOVE LETTERS - Workshop Theatre of SC 5%

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 5%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 4%

CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 4%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 3%

STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 3%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Warehouse Theatre 3%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenville Theatre 3%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 2%

ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - Lean Ensemble Hilton Head 2%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Mill Town Players 2%

EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 1%

ART - Centre Stage 1%

THE MATCHMAKER - Project Challenge Playhouse 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE SING-A-LONG - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 42%

FOUR SINGERS WALK INTO A BAR - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 26%

HÄNSEL UND GRETEL - Varna International 19%

DON GIOVANNI - Varna International 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 14%

Curt Tomczyk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

Bert Scott - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Corey Langley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 5%

Rick Connor - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 5%

James Galluzzo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 4%

Ashley Jensen - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 4%

Bob Bramhall/Jeremy Hansard/Clark Wilson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 4%

Greg Rawls - OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 4%

Patrick Faulds - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 4%

Myra Green and Joe Timmons - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 3%

Corey Langley - STILT GIRL - Chapin Theatre Company 3%

Craig Smith - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Cindy Palko - LEND ME A TENOR - May River Theatre 3%

Graham Shaffer - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 3%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Will Ragland - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 3%

Laura Nicholas - FENCES - Centre Stage 3%

Greg Lindon - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Corey Langley - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

Bob Bramhall/Jeremy Hansard/David LaTorre/Clark Wilson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 2%

Genesis Garza - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Cameron Woodson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Mill Town Players 2%

Rick Conner - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Will Ragland - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Mill Town Players 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 16%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 9%

James Galluzzo - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 8%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Mill Town Players 7%

Cory Granner - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 7%

Danielle Wilson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Longstreet Theatre 7%

Aidan Gates Shields - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 7%

TJ Hills - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 6%

Lillian Saunders - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 5%

ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 5%

Cory Granner - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 5%

Cory Granner - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 4%

Danielle Wilson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 4%

Alex Bennet & Tim Spears - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 4%

Cory Granner - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 4%

Danielle Wilson - ANTIGONE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Danielle Wilson - THE VISIT - Drayton Hall Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

John Allejandro Jeffords - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Taniya Boatwright - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 5%

Kristin Claiborne - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 5%

Christy Mills - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 4%

Ellie Friedman - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Alyssa Watts - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Kimi Cofield - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Lauren Strickland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Sadie Wiskes - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 2%

Liza hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus theatre 2%

Freddie McClendon - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

J.J. Woodall - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 2%

Alex Malvern - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Aaron Pennington - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Market Theatre 2%

Kerricus Howard - GREASE - Electric City Playhouse 2%

Eddie Egan - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Mel Driggers - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 2%

Anna Bowman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Von Huber - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 2%

Braylen Lee - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Abby Gilbert - ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Audrey Shepherd - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 1%

Zanna Mills - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 1%

David LaTorre - ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 1%

Terrance Henderson - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

CJ Stewart - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 12%

Olivia Weeks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Greenwood Community Theatre 7%

Caroline Kay - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 6%

Zanna Mills - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town theatre 5%

Abby Gilbert - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 5%

Erica Rubin Irish - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 5%

Alex Malvern - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

David LaTorre - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 4%

Rae Kostal - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 3%

Kristin Ferrante - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 3%

Isabella Stenz - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 3%

Carter Allen - MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT 2B - Warehouse Theatre 3%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Hunter Boyle - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

John Garrison - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Kelseigh Redmon - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 2%

Ella Jones - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Nancy Burkard - SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Mill Town Players 2%

Rebecca Weatherby - JEKYLL & HYDE - Footlight Players 2%

Allison Allgood - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 2%

Caroline Turner - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Jeff Sigley - BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village square theatre 2%

Jane Peterson - STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 2%

Erin Wilson - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

Connor Daugherty - JEKYLL & HYDE - Footlight Players 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 11%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 10%

NEWSIES - Town Theatre 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 9%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Village square theatre 8%

HOBEY FORD - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 7%

SEUSSICAL - Columbia Children’s Theatre 5%

LIGHTNING THIEF - Long Bay Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Workshop Theatre of SC 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mauldin Cultural Center 4%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Columbia Children's Theatre 3%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Market Theatre 3%

THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

JIMMY BUFFETTS ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

THE GREAT FAIRY TALE RACE - Greenville Theatre 1%

DO-RE-MI OPERA STORYBOOKS - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Trustus Theatre 16%

Greenville Theatre 10%

Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Town theatre 8%

Greenwood Community Theater 8%

Village square theatre 6%

Mainstage Community Theatre 5%

Long Bay Theatre 5%

May River Theatre 5%

South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Chapin Theatre Company 3%

Workshop Theatre 3%

Warehouse Theatre 2%

Market Theatre 2%

Centre Stage 2%

Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Mill Town Players 2%

Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

Queen Street Playhouse: Home of the Footlight Players 1%

Columbia Children's Theatre 1%

The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Project Challenge Playhouse 1%

Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

Anderson Market Theatre 1%

Lean Ensemble Hilton Head 0%



