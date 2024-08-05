Mandy Patinkin, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Are Coming to The Charleston Gaillard Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Charleston Gaillard Center will present a varied lineup of theatrical performances for the upcoming season, showcasing a wide range of styles. Today's announcement of five exceptional performances, including stars of stage and screen such as Mandy Patinkin, Tony award-winning hits such as Dear Evan Hansen, and quintessential works from masters of the craft William Shakespeare, August Wilson, and Gilbert & Sullivan, underscores the Gaillard Center's commitment to bringing world-class artistry to Charleston. The Gaillard is dedicated to presenting theater that spans genres, providing a platform for diverse theatrical expression and offering audiences a rich tapestry of storytelling and performance. From classic dramas and Shakespearean comedies to contemporary musicals and beloved operettas, the Gaillard takes pride in welcoming leading performers and directors from around the world to further embellish our local community's vibrant arts scene.

Performances include:

Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on piano

November 16, 2024

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend, and Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive presents the acclaimed actor, singer, and storyteller in his most electrifying role yet: concert performer. This performance is a collection of many of Mandy's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes.

Dear Evan Hansen

January 15 & 16, 2025

The Tony and Grammy-Winning Best Musical that Connected the World

Dear Evan Hansen is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look—from the point of view of both the parents and young people—at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

H.M.S. Pinafore by New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

January 30, 2025

First performed in 1878 in London, this beloved operetta, featuring sparkling wit and infectious melodies, offers a humorous and satirical look at British social classes and naval life through a charming story of love, loyalty, and mistaken identities. With its lively tunes and clever wordplay, H.M.S. Pinafore remains a favorite among audiences, celebrating the enduring appeal of Gilbert and Sullivan's inventive storytelling and engaging musical composition.

The Comedy of Errors by The Acting Company*

Written by William Shakespeare

Modern verse translation by Christina Anderson

Directed by Devin Brain

March 12, 2025

Shakespeare's classic comedy of mistaken identities and slapstick humor will be brought to life by The Acting Company in this lively Play On Shakespeare production following Antipholus and his servant, Dromio, as they travel in search of a long-lost family member. Along the way, the two find themselves ensnared in a madcap race against the clock, a love-at-first-double-take, run-ins with local law enforcement, and double trouble—times two.

August Wilson's Two Trains Running by The Acting Company*

Written by August Wilson

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown

March 13, 2025

This production of August Wilson's powerful drama explores the lives of African Americans in Pittsburgh's Hill District during the 1960s. Full of vivid characters, joy, and perseverance, this Tony-nominated play celebrates the spirit, heart, and resilience of the people who make our country great even when faced with overwhelming odds. The Acting Company, renowned for its excellence in classical and contemporary theater, brings depth and authenticity to this poignant play, offering our community a chance to reflect on the universal implications of eminent domain—a concept that has directly impacted the land where the Gaillard Center now stands.

*The Acting Company's The Comedy of Errors and Two Trains Running will be performed in repertory. Exploring the irrepressible human spirit in the face of challenges both serious and ridiculous, this New York company explores the stresses of economic and social turmoil, revealing how family and community can rise above the struggles to survive to find joy in the middle of the storm. These contrasting productions are hilarious and moving, filled with both social commentary and light-hearted laughter.

"We are proud to offer such a broad range of theatrical performances this season," said Lissa Frenkel, President and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center. "One of theater's remarkable strengths is its ability to connect, inspire, and entertain. Through these productions, we can address important topics ranging from social media and mental health to eminent domain and politics, while also providing moments of pure enjoyment. We hope you will take this opportunity to feel it all at the Gaillard."

Two additional exciting theater offerings featured in the Gaillard's Fall for Democracy program include Belgium's acclaimed theater collective Ontroerend Goed's Edinburgh Fringe Festival sensation, Fight Night (September 12 – 13), and the critically acclaimed cabaret performance Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret by Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro (November 2). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit gaillardcenter.org.

TICKETS

Tickets on sale Friday, August 9, at 11:00 am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

