Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Carolina!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Patti Maurer, Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 60%

Jason Bryant - SC Children's Theatre 12%

Anne Tromsness - Fine Arts Center 11%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Dance Studio 80%

Myrtle Beach School of Performing Arts 20%

Best Ensemble (Upstate)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 33%

MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2020 31%

MARY POPPINS - Greenville Theatre - 2016 21%

Best Theatre Staff (Upstate)

Warehouse Theatre 53%

Centre Stage 46%

Bob Jones University 1%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 66%

Adam Pelty - BRIGHT STAR - Coastal Carolina University - 2019 34%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Miranda Barnett - GOOD PEOPLE - Centre Stage - 2018 54%

Christopher Rose - ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2018 46%

Favorite Social Media (Upstate)

Centre Stage 56%

Warehouse Theatre 44%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 62%

Arts Centre if Coastal Carolina 21%

Long Bay Theatre 11%

Lighting Design of the Decade

John Dowbiggin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 48%

John Dowbiggin Hilton Head Preparatory School - 2020 27%

Cory Granner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Greenville Theatre - 2018 25%

Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 40%

Cassie Maurer - ALL SHOOK UP - Main Street Youth Theatre - 2016 16%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 15%

Performer Of The Decade (Upstate)

Jessica Eckenrod Cherry - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 28%

Celia Blitzer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Greenville Theatre - 2013 27%

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 23%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 76%

GODSPELL - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 24%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

MOUSETRAP - Arts Center Of Coastal Carolina - 2014 58%

OUR TOWN - Coastal Carolina University - 2018 42%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Upstate)

ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2017 27%

CRY IT OUT - Warehouse Theatre - 2019 26%

THE TIN WOMAN - Centre Stage - 2018 25%

Set Design Of The Decade (Upstate)

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 41%

Shannon Robert - METAMORPHOSES - Warehouse Theatre - 2013 28%

Will Ragland - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Town Players - 2019 24%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 84%

Long Bay Theatre 16%

Top Streaming Production/Performance (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 81%

BEAUTIFUL CITY - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 19%

Top Streaming Production/Performance (Upstate)

OBJECTIVITY - Warehouse Theatre - 2020 53%

COUPLES - Centre Stage - 2020 47%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 45%

Trey Middleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 26%

Cassie Cohen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Upstate)

Jessica Eckenrod - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 49%

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 34%

Taylor Randall Marlatt - DIVAS - Centre Stage - 2020 18%

Volunteer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Anne Middleton 56%

Shannon Stratton Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 31%

Heather Wilcauskas - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 13%

Youth Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 38%

Cassie Maurer - ANYTHING GOES - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute - 2017 21%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 19%

Youth Performer Of The Decade (Upstate)

Camila Escobar - LES MISERABLES - Greenville Theatre - 2014 42%

Shaw Shurley - OLIVER/NEWSIES - Greenville Theatre - 2019 25%

Myles Moore - ADDAMS FAMILY - Centre Stage - 2016 18%