"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Greenville Theatre to Stage THE WIZARD OF OZ This Holiday Season
Local youth and a high school senior will join the cast, with a 19-member ensemble of munchkins ages 8 to 15 appearing in the production.
This December, Greenville Theatre invites Upstate audiences of all ages to follow the Yellow Brick Road with its holiday production of The Wizard of Oz, running December 4 through December 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale now for this beloved musical.
Adapted from L. Frank Baum's classic story and based on the iconic 1939 MGM film, The Wizard of Oz features the timeless music and lyrics of Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, with background music by Herbert Stothart. Audiences will join young Dorothy Gale and her loyal dog Toto as a Kansas twister sweeps them over the rainbow into the fantastical Land of Oz. Along her journey to the Emerald City to find the Wizard who can help her return home, Dorothy befriends the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Cowardly Lion – each searching for wisdom, heart, and courage of their own.
Directed by Carter Allen, this beloved musical is led by Nina Warren, Lea Seaton, Dana Russell, Drew Michael Gardner, Austin J. Kara, Carter McCauley, and Evan Harris.
"The Wizard of Oz is one of the most iconic properties in American history, and we are so excited to present it at Greenville Theatre. Directing this show has been an absolute joy! We have a HUGE cast for this show including 19 munchkins made up of local youth actors ages 8-15 and a local high school senior in her Greenville Theatre debut as Dorothy. Audiences can expect the magic and wonder they know from the 1939 film, along with fun surprises and lasting memories for the whole family”, says Director Carter Allen.
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