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This December, Greenville Theatre invites Upstate audiences of all ages to follow the Yellow Brick Road with its holiday production of The Wizard of Oz, running December 4 through December 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale now for this beloved musical.

Adapted from L. Frank Baum's classic story and based on the iconic 1939 MGM film, The Wizard of Oz features the timeless music and lyrics of Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, with background music by Herbert Stothart. Audiences will join young Dorothy Gale and her loyal dog Toto as a Kansas twister sweeps them over the rainbow into the fantastical Land of Oz. Along her journey to the Emerald City to find the Wizard who can help her return home, Dorothy befriends the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Cowardly Lion – each searching for wisdom, heart, and courage of their own.

Directed by Carter Allen, this beloved musical is led by Nina Warren, Lea Seaton, Dana Russell, Drew Michael Gardner, Austin J. Kara, Carter McCauley, and Evan Harris.

"The Wizard of Oz is one of the most iconic properties in American history, and we are so excited to present it at Greenville Theatre. Directing this show has been an absolute joy! We have a HUGE cast for this show including 19 munchkins made up of local youth actors ages 8-15 and a local high school senior in her Greenville Theatre debut as Dorothy. Audiences can expect the magic and wonder they know from the 1939 film, along with fun surprises and lasting memories for the whole family”, says Director Carter Allen.

The race is on for the South Carolina Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BYE BYE BIRDIE Mainstage Community Theatre 15% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 14% 3 DISNEY'S FROZEN Greenville Theatre 9% 4 SISTER ACT Long Bay Theatre 9% 5 NEWSIES Mainstage Community Theatre 8% Best Play 1 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 21% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Sea Glass Stage Company 20% 3 IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Long Bay Theatre 14% 4 LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Long Bay Theatre 10% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS Lighthouse Christian Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Long Bay Theatre 21% 2 Mainstage Community Theatre 20% 3 Greenville Theatre 12% 4 Centre Stage-South Carolina 10% 5 Trustus Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Harper Krimm - BYE BYE BIRDIE Mainstage Community Theatre 20% 2 Brigid Fitzgerald - MARY POPPINS Long Bay Theatre 8% 3 Taniya Boatwright - SISTER ACT Long Bay Theatre 8% 4 Addie Sheek - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 8% 5 Erica Doran - DISNEY'S FROZEN Greenville Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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