First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW South Carolina Awards

Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Drew Kenyon - FLY ME TO THE MOON - Market Theatre 16%

Nathan Jackson - GOING THE DISTANCE - Town theatre 13%

Siri Howard - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 10%

Liza Hunter - STAGE FRIGHT: A SPOOKY CABARET - Trustus Theatre 8%

Clayton King - THE MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - King Henderson Productions 7%

Abigail Hunt - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 7%

LaDejia Tenille Bittle - BLACK EXCELLENCE IN OPERA - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 7%

Riley Fincher-Foster - BROADWAY'S LEADING LADIES - Greenville Theatre 5%

Sheldon Paschal - STAGE FRIGHT: A SPOOKY CABARET - Trustus Theatre 5%

Aaron Davis - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 5%

Mandy Applegate - THE MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - CMFA 5%

Jesse Siak - BALLOONACY - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Neel Patrick Edwards - MELODIES UNDER THE MISTLETOE - Hartworks Theatrics 4%

Kaira Archibald - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Riley Fincher-Foster - PRELUDE - Centre Stage 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Topher Babb - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 16%

Terrance Henderson - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 10%

Dawn Rosa Miller - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 6%

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 6%

Jason Holley - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Christy Mills - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 4%

Kara-Grace Lay - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

Russell Garrett - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Akemonte Roberson - GREASE - Electric City Playhouse 4%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Meredith Boehme - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 3%

Christy Shealy Mills - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 3%

Fawn Allen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Mill Town Players 3%

Grayson Anthony - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Christi Barr - OKLAHOMA - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

Katie Page - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 2%

Candice Pipkin - MARY POPPINS - Village square theatre 2%

Joy Alexander - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 2%

Christie Karavan - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

Roxanne Rich - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Erin Bailey - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Annabelle Terry - BEAUTIFUL - Centre Stage 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andy Wallach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

Myra Green - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 7%

Janet Kyle - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 7%

Tiffany Dinsmore - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 6%

Thomas Brooks - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 4%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE PLACES AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

Beth Schlieger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theatre 4%

Christina Beam - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Jillian Carey Bigony - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 4%

Jillian Carey Bigony - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 3%

Beth Schlieger - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Jeff Sigley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 3%

Evelyn LeTeshia - FENCES - Centre Stage 3%

Dell Goodrich - ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 3%

Janet Kyle - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 3%

Andie Nicks - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

McKenna Sloane - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 3%

Thomas Brooks - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Thomas Brooks - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Allie Hildebran - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Kelsey Crews - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 2%

Jillian Carey Bigony - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 35%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 26%

ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 20%

ROCKIN BOOTS - Centre Stage 10%

THE ELF SHOW - Town theatre 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Francis Fichter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 10%

Bryce Cofield - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 9%

Ryan Hewitt - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 6%

Whitaker Gannon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Debra Leopard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 5%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 4%

Mary Jo Johnson - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 4%

Jamie Carr Harrington - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 4%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Russell Garrett - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Max Quinlan - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 3%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Drew Kenyon - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Ashley Robinson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

Myra Green - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Andrew Scoville - ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Christopher Rose - LEGALLY BLONDE - Centre Stage 2%

Max Quinlan - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Shannon Scruggs - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 2%

Greg London - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Travis Hornsby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theater 2%

Shannon Scruggs - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town Theatre 2%

Scott Vaughan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 2%

Jocelyn Sanders - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre of SC 2%

Dalton Cole - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Anderson Market Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

James Galluzzo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 8%

Nora Jones - AN EVENING WITH SUSAN GLASPELL - Greenwood Community Theatre 8%

Jamie Carr Harrington - STILT GIRL - Chapin Theatre company 7%

Kristofer Parker - FENCES - Centre Stage 6%

Ahsha Daniels - THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Beth Schlieger - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 4%

Terrance Henderson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Trustus Theatre 4%

Allison McNeely - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 4%

Jackson Clark Haywood - PROOF - Footlight Players 4%

Christine Grefe - LEND ME A TENOR - May River Theatre 4%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

Abigail McNeely - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 3%

Caroline Jane Davis - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 3%

Tim Spears - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 3%

Diana Price - BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village Square Theater 3%

Jessica Francis Fichter - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 3%

Greg London - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Clark Nesbitt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferre 2%

Mary Nickles - SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Mill Town Players 2%

Jessica Francis Fichter - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Dewey Scot Wiley - PEOPLE PLACES AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Ginny Ives - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 2%

Thom Babbes - ART - Centre Stage 2%

Reed Halvorson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Milltown Players 2%

Greg London - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 7%

DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 7%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 6%

FENCES - Centre Stage 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 4%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 3%

CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 3%

CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theater 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Market Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 1%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town theatre 1%

JIMMY BUFFET’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter and Spade Kamback - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 11%

Annmarie Duggan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Chris Sikes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 7%

Liz McGinnes - CABARET - May River TheatreEl 5%

Lane Chapman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 5%

Jeremy Hansard - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 4%

Tony Penna - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 4%

Cory Granner - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 4%

Jose Santiago - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Noah Taylor - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 4%

Bess Park - BEAUTIFUL - Centre Stage 4%

Jeremy Hansard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 4%

Patrick Faulds - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

Marc Hurst - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Jeremy Hansard - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 3%

Lorna Young - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Cory Granner - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Paul Kwok - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Duncan Singleton - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Jeremy Hansard - BEAUTIFUL - Town Theatre 2%

Greg London - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Jeremy Hansard - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town theatre 2%

Cory Granner - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

Miranda DeBusk - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Kevin Frazier - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

JT Butler - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 30%

Ayush Joshi - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 9%

Amanda Hines Wrona - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 5%

Dan Gibson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Keith Jameson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 4%

Josh Wall - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 4%

Andrea Shepherd - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

Josh Wall & Melinda Bray - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 3%

John Norris - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 3%

Justin P. Cowan - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Victoria Adams - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Chris Cockrell - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Julie Florin - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 2%

D. Scott Fergusson - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Davis Herndon - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town theatre 2%

Tom Beard - BEAUTIFUL - Town theatre 2%

Jane Cato - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 2%

Julie Florin - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 2%

Alison Duffy - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Market Theatre 2%

Taylor Diveley - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 2%

Taylor Marlatt - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Julie Florin - ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 1%

Chase Mcabee - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 1%

Davis Herndon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%



Best Musical

ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 9%

DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 9%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

CABARET - May River Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 4%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 3%

ANYTHING GOES - TOWN Theatre 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING STORY - Town theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Mill Town Players 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Mathew Molina - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 6%

Connor Hagan - CABARET - May River Theatre 4%

Katrina Garvin - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 4%

Anna Lyle Lethco - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 4%

Drake Leach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

David LaTorre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 4%

Makayla Hines - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 4%

Hannah Bonnett - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 4%

Kourtnie Dwornikoski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 3%

Daniel Cort - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 3%

Eric Escoe - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Liv Moody - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Heather Hinson - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING STORY - Town theatre 2%

Caroline Quinn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 2%

Liza Hunter - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Workshop Theatre of SC 2%

Jamie Karen - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Jeff Sigley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 2%

Kelly Hall - OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

Dana Winkle - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Drew Kenyon - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 1%

Audrey Addams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 1%

Andrew Anderson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Footlight Players 1%

Jared Cotton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theatre 1%

Craig Price - FOUR SINGERS WALK INTO A BAR - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

David LaTorre - BEAUTIFUL - Town Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Trevor Johnson - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Nora Jones - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Greenwood Community Theatre 8%

Zanna Mills - STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 8%

Sloane Cary - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 6%

Don Latorre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 5%

Bill DeWitt - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 4%

Nick Haddad - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Christine Grefe - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 3%

Christine Hellman - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Terrance Henderson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 3%

Liza Hunter - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 3%

Carter McCauley - ART - Centre Stage 3%

Liz McGinnes - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 3%

TayLar - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Regina Wells - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Patrick Dodds - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

Clare Ruble - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

James Hester - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Giulia Dalbec - PROOF - Footlight Players 2%

Mary Beth Gorman - FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLARE DE LUNS - Trustus Theatre 1%

Cortney Dorn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 1%

Anne Robards - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Mill Town Players8(= 1%

Annabel Poinsette - ARCADIA - Long Bay Theatre 1%

Eliza Pagelle - MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT 2B - Warehouse Theatre 1%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 1%



Best Play

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 13%

FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 12%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 7%

STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 5%

LOVE LETTERS - Workshop Theatre of SC 5%

AN EVENING WITH SUSAN GLASPELL - Greenwood Community Theatre 5%

CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 4%

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 4%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 3%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenville Theatre 3%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 3%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Warehouse Theatre 3%

STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - Lean Ensemble Hilton Head 2%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Mill Town Players 2%

PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 2%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 1%

BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village Square Theater 1%

ART - Centre Stage 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE SING-A-LONG - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 41%

FOUR SINGERS WALK INTO A BAR - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 27%

HÄNSEL UND GRETEL - Varna International 18%

DON GIOVANNI - Varna International 15%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 10%

Curt Tomczyk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

Bert Scott - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Corey Langley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 6%

James Galluzzo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 5%

Rick Connor - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 5%

Ashley Jensen - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 5%

Bob Bramhall/Jeremy Hansard/Clark Wilson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 4%

Greg Rawls - OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 4%

Patrick Faulds - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 4%

Cindy Palko - LEND ME A TENOR - May River Theatre 4%

Corey Langley - STILT GIRL - Chapin Theatre Company 4%

Myra Green and Joe Timmons - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

Will Ragland - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 3%

Craig Smith - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Graham Shaffer - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 3%

Laura Nicholas - FENCES - Centre Stage 3%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Bob Bramhall/Jeremy Hansard/David LaTorre/Clark Wilson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 2%

Corey Langley - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

Greg Lindon - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Cameron Woodson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Mill Town Players 2%

Jenni Baldwin - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Will Ragland - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Mill Town Players 2%

Rick Conner - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenville Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 15%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 10%

James Galluzzo - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 9%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Mill Town Players 7%

Cory Granner - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 7%

Danielle Wilson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Longstreet Theatre 7%

TJ Hills - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 6%

Lillian Saunders - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 6%

Cory Granner - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 5%

ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 5%

Cory Granner - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 5%

Aidan Gates Shields - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 5%

Danielle Wilson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 4%

Cory Granner - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 4%

Alex Bennet & Tim Spears - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 3%

Danielle Wilson - ANTIGONE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Danielle Wilson - THE VISIT - Drayton Hall Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

John Allejandro Jeffords - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Christy Mills - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 4%

Ellie Friedman - CABARET - May River Theatre 4%

Kimi Cofield - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 3%

Lauren Strickland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

Aaron Pennington - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Market Theatre 2%

Kristin Claiborne - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 2%

Freddie McClendon - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

J.J. Woodall - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 2%

Alex Malvern - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Sadie Wiskes - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 2%

Liza hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus theatre 2%

Taniya Boatwright - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Kerricus Howard - GREASE - Electric City Playhouse 2%

Eddie Egan - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Abby Gilbert - ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Von Huber - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 2%

Zanna Mills - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

Mel Driggers - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 2%

Braylen Lee - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

David LaTorre - ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 2%

Kyle Price - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Alyssa Watts - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Anna Bowman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

Beavan Zulu - HOW TO SUCC IN BUSINESS WITH REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

CJ Stewart - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 12%

Olivia Weeks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Greenwood Community Theatre 8%

Zanna Mills - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town theatre 5%

Erica Rubin Irish - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 5%

Abby Gilbert - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 5%

Alex Malvern - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

David LaTorre - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 4%

Kristin Ferrante - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 4%

Rae Kostal - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 4%

Isabella Stenz - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 3%

Carter Allen - MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT 2B - Warehouse Theatre 3%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

John Garrison - FENCES - Centre Stage 3%

Caroline Kay - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Nancy Burkard - SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Mill Town Players 2%

Hunter Boyle - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

Jeff Sigley - BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village square theatre 2%

Allison Allgood - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 2%

Rebecca Weatherby - JEKYLL & HYDE - Footlight Players 2%

Jane Peterson - STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 2%

Erin Wilson - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

Ella Jones - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Caroline Turner - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Connor Daugherty - JEKYLL & HYDE - Footlight Players 2%

Marshall Spann - SORDID LIVES - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

NEWSIES - Town Theatre 11%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 10%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 9%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Village square theatre 9%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 7%

HOBEY FORD - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Workshop Theatre of SC 6%

SEUSSICAL - Columbia Children’s Theatre 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mauldin Cultural Center 5%

LIGHTNING THIEF - Long Bay Theatre 4%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Columbia Children's Theatre 4%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Market Theatre 3%

THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

JIMMY BUFFETTS ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

THE GREAT FAIRY TALE RACE - Greenville Theatre 1%

DO-RE-MI OPERA STORYBOOKS - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Trustus Theatre 14%

Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Town theatre 8%

Greenville Theatre 8%

Greenwood Community Theater 7%

Village square theatre 7%

Mainstage Community Theatre 6%

May River Theatre 6%

Long Bay Theatre 4%

Chapin Theatre Company 4%

Workshop Theatre 3%

South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

Market Theatre 3%

Warehouse Theatre 3%

Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Centre Stage 2%

Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

Mill Town Players 2%

Queen Street Playhouse: Home of the Footlight Players 1%

Columbia Children's Theatre 1%

Project Challenge Playhouse 1%

The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

Anderson Market Theatre 0%

Lean Ensemble Hilton Head 0%



