Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Patti Maurer, Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 59%

Anne Tromsness - Fine Arts Center 13%

Jason Bryant - SC Children's Theatre 12%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Dance Studio 79%

Myrtle Beach School of Performing Arts 21%



Best Ensemble (Upstate)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 33%

MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2020 32%

MARY POPPINS - Greenville Theatre - 2016 21%



Best Theatre Staff (Upstate)

Warehouse Theatre 52%

Centre Stage 46%

Bob Jones University 2%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 69%

Adam Pelty - BRIGHT STAR - Coastal Carolina University - 2019 31%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Miranda Barnett - GOOD PEOPLE - Centre Stage - 2018 55%

Christopher Rose - ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2018 45%



Favorite Social Media (Upstate)

Centre Stage 58%

Warehouse Theatre 42%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Preparatory School-Main Street Theatre 61%

Arts Centre if Coastal Carolina 21%

Long Bay Theatre 11%



Lighting Design of the Decade

John Dowbiggin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 46%

Cory Granner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Greenville Theatre - 2018 28%

John Dowbiggin Hilton Head Preparatory School - 2020 26%



Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 40%

Cassie Maurer - ALL SHOOK UP - Main Street Youth Theatre - 2016 15%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 15%



Performer Of The Decade (Upstate)

Jessica Eckenrod Cherry - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 31%

Celia Blitzer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Greenville Theatre - 2013 27%

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 22%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 76%

GODSPELL - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 24%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

MOUSETRAP - Arts Center Of Coastal Carolina - 2014 58%

OUR TOWN - Coastal Carolina University - 2018 42%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Upstate)

ROMEO & JULIET - Milltown Players - 2017 26%

CRY IT OUT - Warehouse Theatre - 2019 25%

THE TIN WOMAN - Centre Stage - 2018 23%



Set Design Of The Decade (Upstate)

John Fagan - MAMMA MIA - Centre Stage - 2018 43%

Shannon Robert - METAMORPHOSES - Warehouse Theatre - 2013 26%

Will Ragland - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Town Players - 2019 23%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 84%

Long Bay Theatre 16%



Top Streaming Production/Performance (Lowcountry)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 81%

BEAUTIFUL CITY - Long Bay Theatre - 2020 19%



Top Streaming Production/Performance (Upstate)

COUPLES - Centre Stage - 2020 53%

OBJECTIVITY - Warehouse Theatre - 2020 47%



Vocalist Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 46%

Trey Middleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 26%

Cassie Cohen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre - 2020 12%



Vocalist Of The Decade (Upstate)

Jessica Eckenrod - DREAMGIRLS - Centre Stage - 2018 51%

Katerina McCrimmon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Glow Lyric Theater - 2018 31%

Taylor Randall Marlatt - DIVAS - Centre Stage - 2020 18%



Volunteer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Anne Middleton 56%

Shannon Stratton Hilton Head Prep's Main Street Theatre 31%

Heather Wilcauskas - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 14%



Youth Performer Of The Decade (Lowcountry)

Elliott Lentz - SOUND OF MUSIC - Seahawk Cultural Centre - 2018 38%

Cassie Maurer - ANYTHING GOES - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute - 2017 21%

Jared Reuben - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Hilton Head Preparatory School (Main Street Theater) - 2020 19%

