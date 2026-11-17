"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Centre Stage to Stage MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS in Greenville
Centre Stage's holiday lineup also includes HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS and JACOB JOHNSON'S (ALMOST) ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS.
Centre Stage will present Million Dollar Quartet Christmas December 3-20, bringing Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins back together for a holiday return to the legendary 1956 jam session.
The festive musical is a continuation of the story audiences enjoyed in Centre Stage's previous production of Million Dollar Quartet. Set at Sun Records in Memphis, the musical finds the studio decked out for Christmas as the four artists share stories of Christmases past, present, and future. Their gathering unfolds through rock-and-roll classics, gospel favorites, and beloved holiday songs.
With electrifying performances and a soundtrack ranging from toe-tapping rock hits to heartfelt holiday favorites, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas brings music, memories, and seasonal spirit together in a feel-good celebration for audiences of all ages.
With a book by Colin Escott, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is directed by Dakota Adams with music direction by Wesley Hix. The production features the same cast audiences loved in Centre Stage's Million Dollar Quartet and is proudly sponsored by TruNorth Advisors, Michele Drake in Memory of Rachel Drake, and The Peabody Foundation in Memory of Alan Peabody.
OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS AT CENTRE STAGE
Home for the Holidays: An Evening of Carols and Holiday Cheer features The City Carolers performing seasonal favorites like 'Silver Bells,' 'Deck the Halls,' and 'Jingle Bell Rock' in a family-friendly fundraiser supporting Centre Stage. Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Jacob Johnson's (Almost) Acoustic Christmas brings Jacob Johnson, an award-winning songwriter, acoustic guitarist, singer, and storyteller, to Centre Stage for Christmas classics, inventive arrangements, original songs, and a warm evening of music and stories. Wednesday, December 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas are on sale now at centrestage.org or by calling the Centre Stage box office at 864-233-6733. Advance reservations are encouraged.
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