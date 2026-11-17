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Centre Stage will present Million Dollar Quartet Christmas December 3-20, bringing Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins back together for a holiday return to the legendary 1956 jam session.

The festive musical is a continuation of the story audiences enjoyed in Centre Stage's previous production of Million Dollar Quartet. Set at Sun Records in Memphis, the musical finds the studio decked out for Christmas as the four artists share stories of Christmases past, present, and future. Their gathering unfolds through rock-and-roll classics, gospel favorites, and beloved holiday songs.

With electrifying performances and a soundtrack ranging from toe-tapping rock hits to heartfelt holiday favorites, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas brings music, memories, and seasonal spirit together in a feel-good celebration for audiences of all ages.

With a book by Colin Escott, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is directed by Dakota Adams with music direction by Wesley Hix. The production features the same cast audiences loved in Centre Stage's Million Dollar Quartet and is proudly sponsored by TruNorth Advisors, Michele Drake in Memory of Rachel Drake, and The Peabody Foundation in Memory of Alan Peabody.

OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS AT CENTRE STAGE

Home for the Holidays: An Evening of Carols and Holiday Cheer features The City Carolers performing seasonal favorites like 'Silver Bells,' 'Deck the Halls,' and 'Jingle Bell Rock' in a family-friendly fundraiser supporting Centre Stage. Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Jacob Johnson's (Almost) Acoustic Christmas brings Jacob Johnson, an award-winning songwriter, acoustic guitarist, singer, and storyteller, to Centre Stage for Christmas classics, inventive arrangements, original songs, and a warm evening of music and stories. Wednesday, December 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas are on sale now at centrestage.org or by calling the Centre Stage box office at 864-233-6733. Advance reservations are encouraged.

The race is on for the South Carolina Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BYE BYE BIRDIE Mainstage Community Theatre 16% 2 DEAR EVAN HANSEN CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 14% 3 DISNEY'S FROZEN Greenville Theatre 9% 4 NEWSIES Mainstage Community Theatre 8% 5 SISTER ACT Long Bay Theatre 8% Best Play 1 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 22% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Sea Glass Stage Company 20% 3 IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Long Bay Theatre 14% 4 LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Long Bay Theatre 10% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS Lighthouse Christian Theatre 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Mainstage Community Theatre 21% 2 Long Bay Theatre 19% 3 Greenville Theatre 13% 4 Centre Stage-South Carolina 10% 5 Trustus Theatre 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Harper Krimm - BYE BYE BIRDIE Mainstage Community Theatre 21% 2 Addie Sheek - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CENTRE STAGE-SOUTH CAROLINA 8% 3 Brigid Fitzgerald - MARY POPPINS Long Bay Theatre 8% 4 Taniya Boatwright - SISTER ACT Long Bay Theatre 7% 5 Erica Doran - DISNEY'S FROZEN Greenville Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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