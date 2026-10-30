CULT OF LOVE to Open at Trustus Theatre

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Trustus Theatre will present Cult of Love, Leslye Headland's sharp, deeply observant family dramedy, as the second production of its 42nd Season: Unmasked. Directed by Executive Artistic Director Kelsey Mesa, the show runs November 20 through December 13, 2026, on the Thigpen Mainstage.

Four adult siblings return home for Christmas, and old conflicts and new revelations come with them. Headland, known for her incisive, unflinching take on contemporary relationships, mixes biting humor with real emotional stakes in a portrait of a family trying to reconcile its past with its present.

Cult of Love is Mesa's directorial debut at Trustus. She became Executive Artistic Director in late April.

'Cult of Love is a laugh-until-you-cry kind of experience. It's bitingly funny and fast-paced, leaning full-tilt into the idiosyncrasies of family Christmas, until the coziness comes crashing down,' Mesa says. 'It's definitely a character-driven play, and luckily, we have a stupendous cast of actors to carry us through. Many of us love Christmas and cherish our holiday traditions, but in the end we have to ask ourselves, what does it really look like to love and care for our family members?' The cast features Hunter Boyle, Erin Wilson, Adam Hobbs, Lauren Larson, Ashley Rose Montondo, Courtney Sims, Peter Bowden, Olivia Wamai, Isabella Stenz, and Cameron Muccio.

The creative team includes music director Levi Burke, stage manager Colleen Kelly, assistant director Kenna Nelson, assistant stage manager Noah Poole, and designers Corey Langley (scenic), Julia Vaughn (lighting), Rachel Turner (costume), Jacob Olano (sound), and Hannah Williamson (props).

Tickets are available at trustus.org or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732. Discounted rates are available for students, seniors, and groups.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 03 Hrs 06 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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