Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards; South Bend Civic Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Bend!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for South Bend:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Christy Burgess 44%

Crystal Ryan 31%

Joshua Napierkowski 25%

Best Ensemble

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 50%

SHREK - Premier Arts - 2020 25%

GOOD NIGHT AND GOD BLESS THE Red Skelton STORY - Premier Arts - 2019 13%

Best Theatre Staff

South Bend Civic Theatre 80%

Art 4 20%

Lerner Theatre 0

Costume Design of the Decade

Emily Chidalek - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2020 67%

Emily Chidalek - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 33%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tell Williams - MARY POPPINS - Premier Arts - 2017 80%

Tell Williams - HAIRSPRAY - Elkhart Civic - 2012 20%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Dr. Aaron Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 43%

Dr. Aaron Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 43%

Dr Aaron Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Grace Lazar - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 54%

Natalie MacRae - MY FAIR LADY - Civic Theatre - 2019 23%

Mimi Bell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2020 15%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 36%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 27%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Art 4 - 2018 18%

Set Design Of The Decade

Mark Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 50%

Mark Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 38%

Mark Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Bend Civic Theatre 76%

Art 4 24%

Premier Arts 0

Vocalist Of The Decade

Mimi Bell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 56%

Karen Dickerson - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 22%

Hannah Efsits - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Art 4 - 2020 11%

