Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Twin City Players Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brayden Lynam - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 17%

Cat Tron - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 11%

Nathan Mittleman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

Paige Mulick - ROCKY HORROR - Ghostlight Theatre 10%

Quinci Julian - LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 8%

Belle Schmidt - CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 7%

Nathan Mittleman - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Lari Lawrence Gist - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Nathan Mittleman - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Paige Mulick - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Jackie Jerlecki - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 4%

Sydney Bramlett - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Jenna Eberhardt - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 2%

RJ Cecott (Fight Choreo) - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 2%

Leah Flores - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Quinci Julian - SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 2%

Jackie Jerlecki - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Casandra Holmes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 20%

Marilyn sexton-mason - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 16%

Annie Sahli - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 11%

Amber Schisler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

Anastasia Doyle - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 9%

Casandra Holmes - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 8%

Laura Pollock - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Barbara Stepka - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin city players 6%

Laura Pollock - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Laura Pinckney - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 4%

Catherine Pinckney - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 4%

Marilyn sexton-mason - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 35%

THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 28%

HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 24%

LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 13%



Best Direction Of A Musical

David Ferrell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 16%

Paul Mow - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 10%

Josh Napierkowski - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 10%

Lari Lawrence Gist - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Cat Tron - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Cat Tron - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Jacob Holmes - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 5%

Nathan Mittleman - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Zak Harrington - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 5%

Amber Schisler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Nathan Mittleman - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Craig Gibson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 4%

Ashley Harrington - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 4%

Adam Sahli, Emma Evenson - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Brock Butler - SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

Eric Gelb - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Craig Gibson - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 2%

Brock Butler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

Kristen Kinder - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

Kristen Kinder - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lindsay Gilmore-Gaspari - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 18%

Mark pajor - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 18%

John Taylor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City players 15%

Nate Cohen - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 9%

Scott Bradford - RUMORS - Twin City Players 9%

Anna Pille - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 8%

Peggy Harrington - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 7%

Jeff Casey - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 5%

Rich Franz - THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 4%

Johnna Bithner - THE MOUSETRAP - Twin City Players 4%

Casandra Holmes - PARFUMERIE - Twin City Players 4%



Best Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 14%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 7%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7%

BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 6%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 5%

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 4%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 4%

HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 3%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players 2%

RUMORS - Twin City Players 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 1%

THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Bradford - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 18%

Ethan Brentlinger - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 13%

Collin Wagner - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 10%

Alex Koontz - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 9%

Alex Koontz - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 8%

Colin Wagner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Ethan Brentlinger - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 8%

Scott Bradford - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 7%

Alex Koontz - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Alex Koontz - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Collin Wagner - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Marty Golob - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 3%

Jeff Casey - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dror Baitel - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 15%

Tim McFeeters - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 13%

Emily Kane - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 13%

Gabriel Palacios - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 11%

Sandy Hill - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 10%

Adam Meehan - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Gabriel Palacios - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 7%

Sarah Leigh Beason - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Dror Baitel - A CHORUS LINE - Notre Dame Theatre 5%

Avery Ernsberger and Darby Bixler - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Roy Bronkema - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 4%

Sandy Hill - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Lester Pitogo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 2%



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 18%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 9%

ROCKY HORROR - Ghostlight Theatre 9%

BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 6%

PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 4%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

JOSIAH FOR PRESIDENT - Blue Gate Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Liberi - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 13%

Barrie Lee Bradley - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 10%

Molly Hill-Fuller - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Kelly Collins - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Falynn Sheppard - LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 6%

Paige Mulick - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Adrienne Glisson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 5%

Dan Klimczak - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Violet Rhode - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Amber Schisler - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Jorin Tabbert - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 3%

Catherine Pinckney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

Avery Saylor - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 3%

Michael Finchum - ROCKY HORROR - Ghostlight Theatre 3%

Michelle Miller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Ruthie Sangster - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Sean Leyes - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 2%

Julie Cotton - PETER PAN - Premier Arts 2%

Nathan Neidlinger - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 2%

Esra Heisey - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Justin Meacham - CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Brady West - PIPPIN - The GhostLight Theatre 1%

Kristen Kinder - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 1%

Ryan Schisler - SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

Marielle Utayde - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jarad Medukas - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players 15%

Ben Little - THE PIANO LESSON - South Bend Civic Theatre 10%

Peighton Mooney - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 10%

Michael Bond - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Miranda Manier - Olivia - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Liv Abrams - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Anna Pille - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 6%

J-Fiah Reeves - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Rebecca Maxey - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Betsy Fiesbeck - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Bill Downey - RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%

Jorin Tabbert - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Jerad Medukas - RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%

Mary Margaret McCormack - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 3%

Allie Charton - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 3%

Michael Riggenbach - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 3%

Bill Svelmoe - THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 2%

Jimmy Rau - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 1%

Martin Downs - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players 18%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 16%

12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 13%

TWELFTH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 10%

THE PIANO LESSON - South Bend Civic Theatre 8%

THE MOUSETRAP - Twin City Players 5%

THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 4%

THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 4%

RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 3%

PARFUMERIE - Twin City Players 2%

THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dan and Laura Gilligan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 19%

Jeffery Barrick - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 13%

Zak Harrington - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 9%

Steve Wood - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 8%

Adam Sahli - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 7%

Jeff Barrick - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Dan Klimczak - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Marty and Wendy Golob - RUMORS - Twin City Players 6%

Jeffery Barrick - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Marty and Wendy Golob - THE MOUSETRAP - Twin City Players 5%

Kris Wrathell-Denton - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 4%

Brock Butler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 4%

Ej Hancock - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Tyler Tilly - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 3%

Kevin Belamy - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alexa Liberi - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

Doug Peterson - BRIGHT STAR - The GhostLight Theatre 10%

Cat Tron - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 9%

Adam Meehan - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 8%

Jarad Medukas - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 7%

Allysa Romano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 7%

Will Flaherty - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 5%

Andrew Bower - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Tanner Smale - MATILDA - Premier Arts 4%

Laurel Blankenship - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 4%

Justin Meacham - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Micah Spiece - Sebastian - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Liz Strasser - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Adam Meehan - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

Dawn Hagerty - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Leah Flores - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Mikaela McLaughlin - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 2%

Kayla Rundquist - OKLAHOMA - Premier Arts 2%

Adam Meehan - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Fran Michelini - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 2%

Jim Richards - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 2%

Alex Rownd - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 1%

Laurel Blankenship - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Adam meehan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Premier Arts 1%

Matthew Manley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adam Meehan - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 23%

Sam Donoho - THE MINUTES - The GhostLight Theatre 12%

Payton Deegan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Christine Aranyos Prouty - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 7%

Josh Roden - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Kayla Marie - RUMORS - Twin City Players 6%

Macy McCreary - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Andrew Glisson - THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 5%

Pyper Florin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

James Gunter - THE MINUTES - The GhostLight Theatre 5%

Joe Daniel - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 4%

Nick Gates - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Kraig Kirkdorfer - RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%

Lloyd Bolick - RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 28%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 23%

HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 16%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 13%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 13%

PETER PAN - Premier Arts 7%



Favorite Local Theatre

South Bend Civic Theater 26%

Ghostlight Theatre 20%

Twin City Players 17%

Round Barn Theatre 16%

Phoenix Performing Arts 9%

Premier Arts 5%

Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

Towle Theater 2%

Tin shoppe theater 1%



Comments

