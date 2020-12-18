Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Bend!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Christy Burgess 38%

Crystal Ryan 38%

Joshua Napierkowski 24%



Best Ensemble

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 40%

LES MIS - Premier Arts - 2014 30%

SHREK - Premier Arts - 2020 20%



Best Theatre Staff

South Bend Civic Theatre 78%

Art 4 22%

Lerner Theatre 0



Costume Design of the Decade

Emily Chidalek - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2020 78%

Emily Chidalek - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 22%



Dancer Of The Decade

Tell Williams - MARY POPPINS - Premier Arts - 2017 67%

Tell Williams - HAIRSPRAY - Elkhart Civic - 2012 33%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Dr. Aaron Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 50%

Dr. Aaron Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 40%

Dr Aaron Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 10%



Performer Of The Decade

Natalie MacRae - MY FAIR LADY - Civic Theatre - 2019 48%

Grace Lazar - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 30%

Mimi Bell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2020 9%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 43%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Art 4 - 2018 21%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 21%



Set Design Of The Decade

Mark Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 57%

Mark Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 29%

Mark Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 14%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Bend Civic Theatre 77%

Art 4 19%

Premier Arts 4%

