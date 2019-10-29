The Drama Studio Will Present Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN

Join The Drama Studio for this classic Pulitzer Prize-winning play that explores life, love, and death in the small town of Grover's Corners at the turn of the century.



Theatre publisher Samuel French describes the play like this: "Described by Edward Albee as '...the greatest American play ever written,' the story follows the small town of Grover's Corners through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually - in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre - die."



The Drama Studio is a theatre company based in Clarksville, IN, that presents relevant theatre in an intimate setting. By producing original interpretations of classics, TDS seeks to create a theatre experience which is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Tickets:

Call: (812) 283-7472

Website: thedramastudio.net

Adult: $15

Child: $10

Venue:

ST. GENESIUS THEATRE

Southern Indiana School for the Arts 128 E. Bell Avenue ~ Clarksville, IN





