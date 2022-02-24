Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GAME'S AFOOT Opens This Week at Elkhart Civic Theatre's Bristol Opera House

Performances run through March 6.

Feb. 24, 2022  
The Game's Afoot opens February 25 for two weekends!

A "murderously funny" mystery, The Game's Afoot centers on Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes.

It's December 1936, and Gillette has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. (Rated PG)

Tickets at https://www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix



