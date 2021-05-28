Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Red Barn Summer Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season; Tickets On Sale Now!

The season kicks off on June 9 with Who's In Bed With the Butler?

May. 28, 2021  

Red Barn Summer Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale for the Red Barn Summer Theatre's upcoming summer 2021 show lineup. The season kicks off on June 9 with Who's In Bed With the Butler? Following the opening production, the theatre will present The Odd Couple and The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Tickets are available at the links below. Learn more about each show at https://www.redbarntheatre.net/tickets.

Who's In Bed With The Butler?

June 9 - 20

A fast-paced farce that launches when a California billionaire passes away and his only child Constance assumes she will inherit his estate. But when she arrives at her father's mansion she finds out otherwise-and the eccentric butler and a bevy of outlandish women seem to be at the center of it all.


Butler is filled with screwball situations that will have the audience laughing from arrival to exit.

Buy Tickets

The Odd Couple

June 23 - July 3

From Broadway success, to movies to television shows, Simon's bickering roommates have entertained for decade after decade. Close friends Felix and Oscar become reluctant roomies when Felix separates from his wife but their friendship is put to the test when they discover they are total opposites. Felix and Oscar's misery provides loads of laughter for the audience.

Buy Tickets

The Marvelous Wonderettes

July 8 - 18

The four-woman show is packed with energy, humor and song as Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy entertain their classmates at the 1958 Prom. The second act takes a slight turn as the Wonderettes return to their high school to perform at their 10-year reunion. The charming musical will delight audiences of all ages with renditions of "Stupid Cupid," "It's My Party," and many, many more nostalgic hits.

Buy Tickets


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More South Bend Stories
Michael Feinstein Surprises Melissa Manchester During Concert With Songbook Hall Of Fame A Photo

Michael Feinstein Surprises Melissa Manchester During Concert With Songbook Hall Of Fame Award

EVER AFTER Starring Christy Altomare and Corey Cott to be Featured at Discovering Broadway Photo

EVER AFTER Starring Christy Altomare and Corey Cott to be Featured at Discovering Broadway Inc. Writer's Retreat

Songbook Academy Names Top 40 National Finalists for Summer Intensive Photo

Songbook Academy Names Top 40 National Finalists for Summer Intensive

BWW Review: [TITLE OF SHOW] at Elkhart Civic Theater is good enough to make you hate theat Photo

BWW Review: [TITLE OF SHOW] at Elkhart Civic Theater is good enough to make you hate theater


More Hot Stories For You

  • Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces 2021 Blumey Awards Best Actor And Best Actress Winners
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Charlotte Symphony Will Perform 'Celebrate America' Concert at Truist Field
  • Local Actors Take On Characters From THE OFFICE In New Parody Show