Red Barn Summer Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale for the Red Barn Summer Theatre's upcoming summer 2021 show lineup. The season kicks off on June 9 with Who's In Bed With the Butler? Following the opening production, the theatre will present The Odd Couple and The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Who's In Bed With The Butler?

June 9 - 20

A fast-paced farce that launches when a California billionaire passes away and his only child Constance assumes she will inherit his estate. But when she arrives at her father's mansion she finds out otherwise-and the eccentric butler and a bevy of outlandish women seem to be at the center of it all.



Butler is filled with screwball situations that will have the audience laughing from arrival to exit.

The Odd Couple

June 23 - July 3

From Broadway success, to movies to television shows, Simon's bickering roommates have entertained for decade after decade. Close friends Felix and Oscar become reluctant roomies when Felix separates from his wife but their friendship is put to the test when they discover they are total opposites. Felix and Oscar's misery provides loads of laughter for the audience.

The Marvelous Wonderettes

July 8 - 18

The four-woman show is packed with energy, humor and song as Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy entertain their classmates at the 1958 Prom. The second act takes a slight turn as the Wonderettes return to their high school to perform at their 10-year reunion. The charming musical will delight audiences of all ages with renditions of "Stupid Cupid," "It's My Party," and many, many more nostalgic hits.

