MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Returns To The Palladium Stage With Actors Theatre Of Indiana Summer 2023

Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the return of Million Dollar Quartet! For two nights only, June 16, 2023, and June 17, 2023. The show will take place at The Palladium, part of the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN.

Back by POPULAR Demand! Million Dollar Quartet is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the "Father of Rock 'n' Roll" brought together icons Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley for one unforgettable night!

On the night it happened - December 4, 1956 - no one would ever have imagined the historical importance of four young musicians gathering at the Sun Records studio in Memphis. Historians have since called it one of the greatest jam sessions in rock 'n' roll history.

In a show that debuted on Broadway in 2010, the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet musical will bring that legendary night to life, featuring a 20-plus score of hits including, "Blue Suede Shoes," "That's All Right," "Walk the Line," and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On".

Because of this special event, Actors Theatre of Indiana will postpone their January production of The Mountaintop. Due to this postponement, loyal season subscribers and single ticket holders who have already purchased their tickets will have the opportunity to exchange them for Million Dollar Quartet, "THE GREATEST JAM SESSION EVER!"

To order tickets, go to ATIstage.org, or call the Center for the Performing Arts' box office at (317) 843-3800.

Actors Theatre of Indiana was co-founded in 2005 by Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, now in their 18th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.