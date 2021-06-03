La Porte Little Theatre will reopen with "High School Musical On Stage!" this summer. Performances will run July 23-25 and 30, and Aug. 1. The musical will feature a cast of 30 actors at the historic theatre at 218 A St.

High School Musical on Stage! is a musical based on the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical, with music and lyrics by Matthew Gerrard, Robbie Nevil, Ray and Greg Cham, Drew Seeley, Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn, Andy Dodd, Adam Watts, Bryan Louiselle, David N. Lawrence, Faye Greenberg and Jamie Houston, and a book by David Simpatico.

Disney's High School Musical on Stage! centers on the blossoming relationship between Troy, a high school jock, and Gabriella, the new smart girl at school. They meet on a family vacation and become attracted to each other while singing in a karaoke competition. Rediscovering each other at school, their relationship and their surprise decision to audition together for the school show are thwarted by the school's current leading lady, Sharpay, and Troy and Gabriella's well-meaning friends. Finally, Gabriella and Troy find a way to be themselves and are rewarded with the lead roles in the school show. Full of catchy songs and exciting dance routines, Disney's High School Musical on Stage! explores issues of friendship, first love, and acceptance.

Adult, student and group pricing on tickets are available, as well as senior pricing To reserve tickets and learn more, visit https://www.laportelittletheatreclub.com/upcoming-shows.html.