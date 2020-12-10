Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Bend!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for South Bend:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Christy Burgess 40%

Crystal Ryan 35%

Joshua Napierkowski 25%

Best Ensemble

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 40%

LES MIS - Premier Arts - 2014 30%

SHREK - Premier Arts - 2020 20%

Best Theatre Staff

South Bend Civic Theatre 77%

Art 4 23%

Lerner Theatre 0

Costume Design of the Decade

Emily Chidalek - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2020 78%

Emily Chidalek - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 22%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tell Williams - MARY POPPINS - Premier Arts - 2017 67%

Tell Williams - HAIRSPRAY - Elkhart Civic - 2012 33%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Dr. Aaron Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 50%

Dr. Aaron Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 40%

Dr Aaron Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Natalie MacRae - MY FAIR LADY - Civic Theatre - 2019 50%

Grace Lazar - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 32%

Mimi Bell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2020 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 43%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Art 4 - 2018 21%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 21%

Set Design Of The Decade

Mark Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 57%

Mark Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 29%

Mark Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Bend Civic Theatre 76%

Art 4 20%

Premier Arts 4%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Mimi Bell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 50%

Karen Dickerson - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 33%

Hannah Efsits - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Art 4 - 2020 8%