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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Heather Holland - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 27%

Cassidy Vlietstra - THE PROM - Twin City Players 22%

Haley Crowley - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 16%

Scott Michaels - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 13%

Quinci Julian - THE WEDDING SINGER - Phoenix Performing Arts 11%

Quinci Julian - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phoenix Performing Arts 10%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Libby Eichorn - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 18%

Megan Myers - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 14%

Megan Myers - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 13%

Megan Myers - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 10%

Cassi Holmes - THE PROM - Twin City Players 8%

Izumi Inaba - MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 8%

Madison Coleman - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phoenix Performing Arts 7%

Madison Coleman - THE WEDDING SINGER - Phoenix Performing Arts 6%

Marilyn Mason - CABARET - Goshen Theater 5%

Dawn Blessing-Bontreger & Christine Arnold - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 4%

Lynette Vottava - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Kirsten Campbell - BLITHE SPIRIT - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Liv Lianez - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Nomad Theatre Collective 2%

Best Dance Production

CABARET - Goshen Theater 38%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - South Bend Civic Theatre 35%

ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 28%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Mike Glorioso - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Chicago Street Theatre 29%

Paul Mow - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 16%

Brock Butler - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 14%

Zak Harrington/ Sean Leyes - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Performing Arts 10%

Lari Lawrence Gist - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 9%

Jacob Holmes - THE PROM - Twin City Players 7%

Brian Scully - NEXT TO NORMAL - Phoenix Performing Arts 6%

Jonathan Bontrager Wait - CABARET - Goshen Theater 4%

Brock Butler - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 3%

Scott Michaels - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 3%

Clare Ramel - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Paige Mulick - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 31%

Grant Fitch - HAMLET - 4th Street Theater 18%

Amber Schisler - MURDER AT THE MORRIS - Morris Performing Arts Center 15%

Matt Hawkins - MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 12%

Marty & Wendy Golob - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Twin City Players 9%

Matt Hawkins - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8%

Caroline Neff - ONE PARTY CONSENT - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 4%

Stephen Kadwell - BLITHE SPIRIT - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

Best Ensemble

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Chicago Street Theatre 25%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 14%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 13%

OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8%

MURDER AT THE MORRIS - Morris Performing Arts Center 7%

COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Performing Arts 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 6%

MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 6%

THE PROM - Twin City Players 5%

CABARET - Goshen Theater 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Collin Wagner - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 18%

Kellie MacGowan - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 15%

Keith Loeffler - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Chicago Street Theatre 15%

Hannah Cowgill - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 10%

Andrew Kreider - NEXT TO NORMAL - Phoenix Performing Arts 9%

Scott Bradford - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Twin City Players 9%

Kevin Dreyer - MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 5%

Joseph Mounsithiraj - THE CRUCIBLE - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Andrew Kreider - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Performing Arts 4%

Riley Woods - CABARET - Goshen Theater 3%

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 3%

Derrick Null - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Nomad Theatre Collective 2%

Andrew Kreider - THE WEDDING SINGER - Phoenix Performing Arts 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Liesl Bell - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 31%

Braden Miesse - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 21%

Jonathan Clough - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 18%

Ben Ganger - CABARET - Goshen Theater 13%

Lane Alsup - THE PROM - Twin City Players 10%

Thomas Hall - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 7%

Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Chicago Street Theatre 24%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 20%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 13%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8%

LIZZIE - Chicago Street Theatre 7%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Performing Arts 4%

THE PROM - Twin City Players 4%

CABARET - Goshen Theater 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 2%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 1%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Phoenix Performing Arts 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

MURDER AT THE MORRIS - Morris Performing Arts Center 54%

ONE PARTY CONSENT - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 46%

Best Performer In A Musical

Ella Moon - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Chicago Street Theatre 24%

Mya Nuber - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 12%

Sutter Sherwood - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 10%

Kate Acosta - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8%

Paige Mulick - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 7%

Hope (Karter) Ensley - LIZZIE - Chicago Street Theatre 6%

Braden Allison - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 4%

Jarad Medukas - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 3%

Liv Abram - THE PROM - Twin City Players 3%

Karina Rubalcava - NEXT TO NORMAL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

Zak Harrington - THE WEDDING SINGER - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

Katie Barnes - CABARET - Goshen Theater 2%

Ryan Schisler - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 2%

Laurel Blankenship - CABARET - Goshen Theater 2%

Sean Leyes - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 2%

Alyssa Atkinson - CABARET - Goshen Theater 2%

Andrew Galang - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Karen Joseph - NEXT TO NORMAL - Phoenix Performing Arts 1%

Sean Leyes - NEXT TO NORMAL - Phoenix Performing Arts 1%

Allysa Romano - THE WEDDING SINGER - Phoenix Performing Arts 1%

Karen Joseph - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Sophie Lindwall - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 1%

Lou Emery - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Lindsay Parpart - HAMLET - 4th Street Theater 18%

Pete Thomasson - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8%

Haley Crowley - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8%

Jarad Medukas - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Twin City Players 8%

Barb Baker Malangoni - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Chicago Street Theatre 8%

Darius Garner - MURDER AT THE MORRIS - Morris Performing Arts Center 8%

Stacy Stoltz - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 7%

Jeff Mills - MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 6%

Giovanni Wubbena - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 5%

Stacy Stoltz - MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 5%

Rachel Such - MURDER AT THE MORRIS - Morris Performing Arts Center 4%

Clara Walton - THE CRUCIBLE - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Cora Kendall - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 3%

Dakota Word - MURDER AT THE MORRIS - Morris Performing Arts Center 2%

Joel Fisk - THE CRUCIBLE - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Will Larry - THE SPANISH TRAGEDY - AMP Theatre Company 1%

Craig Parker - BLITHE SPIRIT - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Liz Strasser - MURDER AT THE MORRIS - Morris Performing Arts Center 1%

Mary Ann Moran - BLITHE SPIRIT - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Michaela Love-Lantz - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Nomad Theatre Collective 1%

Best Play

OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 24%

MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 18%

MURDER AT THE MORRIS - Morris Performing Arts Center 16%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Twin City Players 9%

THE CRUCIBLE - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

BLITHE SPIRIT - South Bend Civic Theatre 8%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 7%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 6%

ONE PARTY CONSENT - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brock Butler - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 23%

Andy Sawyer - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 20%

Brad Bunn - MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 20%

Andy Sawyer - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 11%

Zak Harrington - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Performing Arts 11%

Zak Harrington - NEXT TO NORMAL - Phoenix Performing Arts 9%

Mike Higgins - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Collin Wagner & Mariah Keener - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 32%

Garry Cobbum - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 23%

Zak Harrington - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Performing Arts 17%

Kevin O'Donnell - MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 12%

Zach Osborne - THE CRUCIBLE - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

Ben Culp - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sam Donoho - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 17%

Ed Hernandez - NEXT TO NORMAL - Phoenix Performing Arts 15%

Avery Saylor - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 11%

Justin Meacham - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 9%

David Farrell - THE PROM - Twin City Players 8%

Cristian Marquez - THE WEDDING SINGER - Phoenix Performing Arts 8%

Libby Eichorn - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 7%

Amber Schisler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Laurel Blankenship - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Riley Broshears - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 4%

Kristen Kinder - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 3%

Kala Key - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Rachel Raska-Selle - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 3%

Ryan Schisler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Brian Loring - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Bud Shuler - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 21%

Grant Niezgodski - MACBETH - Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 16%

Rebecca Maxey - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 9%

Carol Sizer - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8%

Deborah Christy - BLITHE SPIRIT - South Bend Civic Theatre 8%

Jarad Medukas - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Twin City Players 8%

John Golob - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Twin City Players 8%

Sofia Pate - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8%

Liam Fisher - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 5%

Matt Hawkins - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 5%

Wally Moguel - OUR TOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 5%

Favorite Local Theatre

Chicago Street Theatre 27%

Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 25%

Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 11%

Morris Performing Arts Center 9%

Phoenix Performing Arts 8%

South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Twin City Players 7%

Goshen Theater 3%

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 2%

The race is on for the South Bend Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RIDE THE CYCLONE Chicago Street Theatre 24% 2 NEXT TO NORMAL Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 20% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 13% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8% 5 LIZZIE Chicago Street Theatre 7% Best Play 1 OUR TOWN Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 24% 2 MACBETH Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 18% 3 MURDER AT THE MORRIS Morris Performing Arts Center 16% 4 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Twin City Players 9% 5 THE CRUCIBLE South Bend Civic Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Chicago Street Theatre 27% 2 Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 25% 3 Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 11% 4 Morris Performing Arts Center 9% 5 Phoenix Performing Arts 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ella Moon - RIDE THE CYCLONE Chicago Street Theatre 24% 2 Mya Nuber - NEXT TO NORMAL Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 12% 3 Sutter Sherwood - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Elkhart Civic Theatre at the historic Bristol Opera House 10% 4 Kate Acosta - NEXT TO NORMAL Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 8% 5 Paige Mulick - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Ghostlight Theatre Benton Harbor 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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