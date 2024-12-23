Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards; Twin City Players Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brayden Lynam - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 16%

Nathan Mittleman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

Cat Tron - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 10%

Paige Mulick - ROCKY HORROR - Ghostlight Theatre 10%

Quinci Julian - LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 8%

Belle Schmidt - CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 7%

Nathan Mittleman - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Nathan Mittleman - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Lari Lawrence Gist - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Quinci Julian - SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 4%

Paige Mulick - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 3%

Jackie Jerlecki - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

Sydney Bramlett - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Jenna Eberhardt - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 3%

RJ Cecott (Fight Choreo) - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 2%

Leah Flores - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Jackie Jerlecki - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Casandra Holmes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 20%

Marilyn sexton-mason - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 16%

Amber Schisler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 10%

Annie Sahli - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 10%

Anastasia Doyle - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 8%

Casandra Holmes - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 7%

Laura Pollock - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Laura Pollock - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Barbara Stepka - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin city players 5%

Laura Pinckney - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 4%

Catherine Pinckney - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 3%

Marilyn sexton-mason - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%



Best Dance Production

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 35%

HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 27%

THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 26%

LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 12%



Best Direction Of A Musical

David Ferrell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 15%

Kristen Kinder - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 12%

Josh Napierkowski - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 8%

Paul Mow - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Lari Lawrence Gist - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Cat Tron - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Nathan Mittleman - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Nathan Mittleman - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Jacob Holmes - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 5%

Amber Schisler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

Zak Harrington - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 4%

Cat Tron - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Ashley Harrington - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 4%

Craig Gibson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 4%

Adam Sahli, Emma Evenson - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Brock Butler - SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 2%

Brock Butler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 2%

Eric Gelb - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 1%

Craig Gibson - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 1%

Kristen Kinder - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Mark pajor - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 19%

Lindsay Gilmore-Gaspari - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 18%

John Taylor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City players 16%

Nate Cohen - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Scott Bradford - RUMORS - Twin City Players 8%

Anna Pille - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 8%

Peggy Harrington - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 6%

Jeff Casey - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 5%

Rich Franz - THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 4%

Casandra Holmes - PARFUMERIE - Twin City Players 4%

Johnna Bithner - THE MOUSETRAP - Twin City Players 4%



Best Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 14%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 13%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 6%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 6%

BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 5%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 4%

HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players 2%

RUMORS - Twin City Players 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 1%

THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 1%

THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Bradford - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 18%

Ethan Brentlinger - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 13%

Collin Wagner - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 10%

Ethan Brentlinger - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

Alex Koontz - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 9%

Alex Koontz - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 7%

Colin Wagner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 7%

Scott Bradford - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 7%

Alex Koontz - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Alex Koontz - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Collin Wagner - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Marty Golob - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 3%

Jeff Casey - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emily Kane - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 15%

Dror Baitel - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 13%

Lester Pitogo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 13%

Tim McFeeters - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 11%

Gabriel Palacios - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 9%

Sandy Hill - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 8%

Adam Meehan - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Gabriel Palacios - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Roy Bronkema - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 5%

Sarah Leigh Beason - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Dror Baitel - A CHORUS LINE - Notre Dame Theatre 4%

Avery Ernsberger and Darby Bixler - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Sandy Hill - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 3%



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 17%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 12%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 10%

LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 8%

ROCKY HORROR - Ghostlight Theatre 7%

BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 5%

PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 2%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

JOSIAH FOR PRESIDENT - Blue Gate Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Liberi - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 13%

Kristen Kinder - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 11%

Barrie Lee Bradley - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

Molly Hill-Fuller - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Kelly Collins - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Paige Mulick - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Falynn Sheppard - LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 5%

Adrienne Glisson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 4%

Dan Klimczak - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Violet Rhode - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Amber Schisler - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Jorin Tabbert - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 3%

Catherine Pinckney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

Michelle Miller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Avery Saylor - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 2%

Michael Finchum - ROCKY HORROR - Ghostlight Theatre 2%

Ruthie Sangster - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Sean Leyes - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 2%

Julie Cotton - PETER PAN - Premier Arts 2%

Esra Heisey - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Brady West - PIPPIN - The GhostLight Theatre 1%

Nathan Neidlinger - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 1%

Justin Meacham - CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Ryan Schisler - SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

Zack miles - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jarad Medukas - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players 16%

Ben Little - THE PIANO LESSON - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

Peighton Mooney - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 9%

Michael Bond - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 7%

Miranda Manier - Olivia - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Liv Abrams - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 7%

J-Fiah Reeves - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Anna Pille - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 6%

Betsy Fiesbeck - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Rebecca Maxey - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Jorin Tabbert - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 3%

Bill Downey - RUMORS - Twin City Players 3%

Jerad Medukas - RUMORS - Twin City Players 3%

Allie Charton - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 3%

Mary Margaret McCormack - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 3%

Michael Riggenbach - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 2%

Bill Svelmoe - THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 2%

Jimmy Rau - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 1%

Martin Downs - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 0%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players 20%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 15%

12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 14%

TWELFTH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 9%

THE PIANO LESSON - South Bend Civic Theatre 8%

THE MOUSETRAP - Twin City Players 4%

RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%

THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 4%

THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 4%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 3%

PARFUMERIE - Twin City Players 2%

THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dan and Laura Gilligan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 17%

Brock Butler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 15%

Jeffery Barrick - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

Zak Harrington - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 9%

Adam Sahli - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Steve Wood - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Jeff Barrick - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Dan Klimczak - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Jeffery Barrick - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Marty and Wendy Golob - RUMORS - Twin City Players 5%

Marty and Wendy Golob - THE MOUSETRAP - Twin City Players 4%

Kris Wrathell-Denton - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 4%

Ej Hancock - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Tyler Tilly - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 3%

Kevin Belamy - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matthew Manley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 16%

Alexa Liberi - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

Doug Peterson - BRIGHT STAR - The GhostLight Theatre 8%

Cat Tron - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 7%

Adam Meehan - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Allysa Romano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 6%

Jarad Medukas - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 6%

Will Flaherty - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 4%

Andrew Bower - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Tanner Smale - MATILDA - Premier Arts 3%

Laurel Blankenship - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 3%

Justin Meacham - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Micah Spiece - Sebastian - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Liz Strasser - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Dawn Hagerty - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Adam Meehan - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 2%

Mikaela McLaughlin - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 2%

Leah Flores - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Kayla Rundquist - OKLAHOMA - Premier Arts 2%

Adam Meehan - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Alex Rownd - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 1%

Jim Richards - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 1%

Fran Michelini - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 1%

Laurel Blankenship - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Adam meehan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Premier Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adam Meehan - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 23%

Sam Donoho - THE MINUTES - The GhostLight Theatre 12%

Payton Deegan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Christine Aranyos Prouty - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 7%

Josh Roden - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Kayla Marie - RUMORS - Twin City Players 6%

Macy McCreary - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Andrew Glisson - THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 6%

Pyper Florin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

James Gunter - THE MINUTES - The GhostLight Theatre 4%

Joe Daniel - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 4%

Nick Gates - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Kraig Kirkdorfer - RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%

Lloyd Bolick - RUMORS - Twin City Players 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 28%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 22%

HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 18%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 13%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 12%

PETER PAN - Premier Arts 7%



Favorite Local Theatre

South Bend Civic Theater 24%

Ghostlight Theatre 17%

Twin City Players 16%

Elkhart Civic Theatre 15%

Round Barn Theatre 13%

Phoenix Performing Arts 8%

Premier Arts 4%

Towle Theater 2%

Tin shoppe theater 1%



Comments

