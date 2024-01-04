Feinstein's In Carmel Welcomes Broadway's Melissa Errico This Weekend

Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel welcomes Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico and Jazz pianist Tedd Firth this Friday and Saturday, January 5 and 6, to their stage in Carmel.

With The Life and Loves of a Broadway Baby, Errico sets her own life to the Broadway songs that she has sung and owned and offers both a sensational set of beloved standards and a series of witty and sometimes wicked stories about an ingenue's life passed on the Great White Way.

This is a sexy, sublime study of American songs, ranging from Cole Porter to Harold Arlen, Lerner & Loewe to Taylor Swift, with a substantial peek at Errico's upcoming Sondheim album due February 16, 2024, with songs like “Everybody Says Don't,” “Take Me to the World” and “Being Alive.”

Melissa Errico is a woman of stage, screen and song. She is a great interpreter of classic musicals and modern music alike, as well as a sparkling writer, recording artist and film/television actress. The Wall Street Journal recently referred to her as a “nonpareil cabaret singer.”

As a musical theater actress, she starred on Broadway in such musicals as My Fair Lady where The New York Times called her Eliza Doolittle “beguiling,” White Christmas in the Rosemary Clooney role of Betty and as Cosette in Les Misérables.

Errico has maintained a constant TV presence throughout her career and appeared in featured films such as Frequency with Dennis Quaid, Life or Something Like It as Angelina Jolie's best friend and Loverboy directed by Kevin Bacon.

Come hear for yourself why BroadwayWorld says, “The way Melissa Errico immerses herself in every moment, the technical brilliance of her vocal abilities, and the sheer star power that the lady exudes, makes her a take-no-prisoners performer, offering a leave-it-all-on-the-floor show.”

Errico will be joined by jazz pianist Tedd Firth. Firth is a New York City based musical director, pianist and arranger. His recent projects include being the musical director for the reunion of the original Broadway cast of Into The Woods at the Segerstrom Center For The Arts in Costa Mesa, CA as well as serving as musical director for Michael Feinstein's “Jazz and Popular Song” concert series at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Called a "prodigiously gifted and versatile pianist” by Stephen Holden of The New York Times, Firth's work has been performed by all major American symphony orchestras. In 2013, Tedd was commissioned by the New York Pops to create new orchestrations for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” which has had numerous performances across the country in subsequent years.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. For tickets, contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

