Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Performs ALICE IN WONDERLAND This Month

Performances run May 20 and 21.

You won't want to miss this fantastic, quirky, fun experience as seventy dancers, aged 6 to 18, from the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE), take the stage at The Tarkington Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts May 20 and 21, bringing you their wonderful interpretation of Alice in Wonderland.

It's not too late to get tickets to experience the whimsical and absurd with beloved, colorful characters including the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, and other exotic creatures as young Alice escapes the clutches of the wicked Queen of Hearts.

Dancers from the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble auditioned in January and have been working tirelessly on this local favorite. Alice in Wonderland is on the rotation of spring performances done by CIDE, but the company has not been able to present it in several years due to interruptions such as COVID.

Ashley Jacobs, Co-Artistic Director of CIDE, is excited for Alice to return. "We rotate through a spring repertoire. Allice in Wonderland has not been performed since 2016." This year there is a new set design for the tea party. "There are cupcakes the size of coffee tables! The backdrops and sets are colorful and crazy. It's a great end to the season and it's so fun for our students, staff and volunteers."

This full-length ballet, filled with wonderful choreography and dancing, promises to be magical and a favorite for audience members of all ages. It will be the perfect culmination to the season for the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble.

There will be four shows in all. Saturday, May 20, the ballet will be performed at 2 and 7:30 pm. On Sunday, May 21, performances take place at 1 and 4:30 pm.

The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is a Resident Company of The Center for the Performing Arts. They are also the only pre-professional resident performing there.




Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Performs ALICE IN WONDERLAND This Month

