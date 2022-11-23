Actors Theatre Of Indiana Offers Black Friday Deal And More

Actors Theatre of Indiana is offering a fantastic Black Friday deal - running from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. ATI also invites the public to donate to ATI on GivingTuesday in order to help ATI continue their goal to enrich the culture of the community by using theatre as a tool for educational engagement.

As the Holiday Season kicks off, ATI is offering four days of Great Savings.

Black Friday, November 25, 2022, through Cyber Monday, November 28, 2022, get 25% off tickets* for ATI's world premiere of MR CONFIDENTIAL with promo code BFSALE22!

Take this opportunity to buy tickets to Actors Theatre of Indiana's very first world premiere of an exciting new musical - MR CONFIDENTIAL - which opens April 28, 2022! Tickets to this production will make fun and unique gifts! Take advantage of this offer while tickets remain!

MR CONFIDENTIAL's book and lyrics are by Samuel Garza Bernstein with music by David Snyder.

The sizzle starts here...A story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal. When Bob Harrison created Confidential Magazine in 1952, he gave the public gossip, humor and sex. But he also offered something totally unexpected - the truth about the rich and famous. It quickly became the #1 selling magazine in America. Soon, Bob wasn't just telling the story, he was the story, with headlines, scandals and a wild ride of his own. A giddy, vibrant tale set in New York and Hollywood at their most glamourous and dangerous. Don't miss this World Premiere!

Performance dates and times:

Friday, April 28, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023, 2:00 pm ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Friday, May 5, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023, 2:00 pm ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023, 2:00 pm ET

This offer is valid for MR. CONFIDENTIAL performances only. The offer is not valid on student tickets or Wednesday show tickets. Offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets or in combination with any other offer. Offer is active 12:01 am on 11/25 through 11:59 pm on 11/28. For questions, call 317-843-3800.

GivingTuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It is touted as a "global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world". Actors Theatre of Indiana is a professional, not-for-profit theatre organization of local and national artists dedicated to excellence in theatre production for a diverse patron base in Carmel and central Indiana. Actors Theatre of Indiana strives to add to our community's culture. They do this in large part by using theatre as a tool to reach out in an educational manner and by encouraging up and coming actors and writers in their pursuits.

With that in mind, ATI invites the public to donate on GivingTuesday to aid them in continuing to provide this engagement to our community. The following QR code allows you to donate.

ATI thanks the community of Carmel and all of Central Indiana for their continued support and wishes everyone the Happiest of Holidays!

Actors Theatre of Indiana was co-founded in 2005 by Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, now in their 18th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.

