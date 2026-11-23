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Yaaseen Barnes to Bring JUST JOKES Back to Cape Town's Homecoming Centre This December
Following a sold-out August run, the show will return to the Homecoming Centre with five performances in December.
South African comedian Yaaseen Barnes will bring his hit stand up show, Just Jokes, back to the Homecoming Centre in District Six this December. Following a sold out run in August 2026, Barnes will take to the stage for five performances on 14, 15, 16, 20 and 27 December 2026.
In a world that often takes itself far too seriously, Barnes is making a case for something simple: a good laugh. Through sharp observations, clever one liners, audience participation and plenty of unexpected silliness, Just Jokes explores the lighter side of everyday life and reminds audiences that sometimes the best thing we can do is laugh together.
"I'm not here to change your mind. I'm just here to change your mood," says Barnes, summing up the philosophy behind the show.
Known for his quick wit and distinctive approach to comedy, Barnes challenges the traditional expectations of stand-up. Rather than relying solely on lengthy stories or topical commentary, he brings together shorter jokes, offbeat humour and spontaneous onstage interactions. Audience members become part of the experience, with recurring gags and callbacks ensuring that no two performances are exactly alike.
Barnes believes that adults, in particular, have forgotten how to be silly. His intention is not simply to entertain audiences but to encourage them to let go, participate and embrace the fun of being in the moment.
"I 100% think people forget to have fun. They forget to be silly, adults especially," he explains.
For Barnes, laughter is more than entertainment; it is a much-needed escape from the pressures of everyday life. He believes that sharing a laugh creates a connection between people, regardless of their backgrounds, experiences or circumstances.
"When you laugh, it's the cheapest holiday; you don't think about anything else other than the thing that made you laugh," he says.
With Just Jokes, Barnes invites Cape Town audiences to put their worries aside, embrace a little nonsense and rediscover the joy of laughing together. After its successful August run, the show's return promises another opportunity to experience one of South Africa's distinctive comedic voices live on stage.
About Yaaseen Barnes
Yaaseen Barnes is a celebrated South African comedian, writer, director and creative whose sharp wit and clever one liners have earned him recognition as one of the country's distinctive comedic talents.
His accolades include the Savanna Comics' Choice Awards for Best Newcomer in 2015, Intermediate Comic of the Year in 2016 and Best Friend of Comedy in 2026. He has also received multiple Ovation Awards at the National Arts Festival for his shows Can't-centrate and Thoughts I Thinked, as well as a Bronze Ovation Award for Got Joke. Will Joke. Is Joke.
A national touring act, Barnes has written for Comedy Central's Roasts and the iconic Joe Barber series. He also directed Dillan Oliphant's award winning comedy special Ma Se Kind and serves as Director of the Jive Funny Championship, supporting and developing comedy talent.
Beyond stand-up, he hosts the gaming podcast Coffee x Controllers and was named among Mail & Guardian's Top 200 and 40 Under 40 South Africans in 2024. Whether on stage, behind the scenes or developing new comedic talent, Barnes continues to make his mark on South African entertainment.
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