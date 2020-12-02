Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; Teatro, Montecasino Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Africa!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for South Africa:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LAMTA 50%

Oakfields College 20%

Waterfront Theatre School 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Cape Dance Company 58%

Figure Of 8 Dance Collective 25%

The Academy SA 17%

Best Ensemble

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre - 2019 26%

MATILDA - Artscape Theatre - 2018 17%

DREAMGIRLS - Teatro, Montecasino - 2011 13%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Fugard Theatre 67%

Sidedish Theatre Bistro 25%

Stardust Theatrical Dining 8%

Best Theatre Staff

Teatro, Montecasino 40%

The Fugard Theatre 35%

Auto & General Theatre on the Square 15%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

National Childrens Theatre 41%

Stageworx 24%

JATA 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Birrie Le Roux - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2020 38%

Niall Griffin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAST - Theatre on the Bay - 2016 19%

Sarah Robert - DUCK FOR PRESIDENT - National Childrens Theatre - 2019 19%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ferdi Gernandt - CHICAGO - Artscape Theatre - 2019 24%

Phillip Schnetler - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 19%

Phillip Schnetler - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Teatro, Montecasino - 2017 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Matthew Wild - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 27%

Anton Luitingh - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape Theatre - 2014 20%

Matthew Wild - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Fugard - 2013 20%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Matthew Counihan - MY CHILDREN MY AFRICA - South African State Theatre and National Childrens Theatre - 2019 33%

Alan Committie - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 27%

Greg Karvellas - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Fugard - 2017 13%

Favorite Social Media

Artscape Theatre 33%

Teatro, Montecasino 33%

B Sharp Entertainment 25%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Oliver Hauser - ROCK OF AGES - Teatro, Montecasino - 2018 40%

Fred Abrahamse - EQUUS - Theatre on the Bay - 2019 27%

Gareth Hewitt Williams - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Theatre on the Bay - 2018 27%

Original Script Of The Decade

John Kani - KUNENE AND THE KING - The Fugard - 2019 39%

Louis Viljoen - CHAMP - The Fugard - 2013 39%

Lwanda Sindaphi - KUDU - Baxter Theatre - 2018 17%

Performer Of The Decade

David Dennis - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Teatro, Montecasino - 2017 39%

Alan Committie - RICHARD III - Maynardville - 2019 13%

Brendan van Rhyn - ROCKY HORROR - The Fugard - 2014 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

DREAMGIRLS - Teatro, Montecasino - 2011 25%

JERSEY BOYS - Artscape Theatre - 2013 25%

CHICAGO - Artscape Theatre - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MY CHILDREN MY AFRICA - South African State Theatre and National Childrens Theatre - 2019 24%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 24%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Fugard - 2017 18%

Set Design Of The Decade

Saul Radomsky - ORPHEUS IN AFRICA - The Fugard - 2020 35%

Paul Wills - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 30%

Nigel Hook - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 17%

Sound Design of the Decade

Mark Malherbe - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 53%

Mark Malherbe - KING KONG - The Fugard - 2017 40%

Aki Khan - DISTRICT SIX KANALA - The Fugard - 2016 7%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Showtime Management 55%

Pieter Toerien 38%

Magnet Theatre 7%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Lynelle Kenned - WEST SIDE STORY - Artscape Theatre - 2016 27%

Earl Gregory - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 14%

ILSE KLINK - CHICAGO - Teatro, Montecasino - 2019 14%

