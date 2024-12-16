Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; SPRING AWAKENING at Theatre on the Bay Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Duane Alexander, Anna Olivier and Naoline Quinzin - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 20%

Kerith Coulson - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 17%

Duane Alexander - MAMMA MIA - Artscape 13%

Duane Alexander - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 11%

Duane Alexander - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 8%

Catherine Russell - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 8%

Jared Schaedler - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Simone Mann Burden - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon 7%

Duane Alexander, Anna Olivier and Naoline Quinzin - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 5%

Duane Alexander - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Niall Griffin - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 27%

Nicky Enticott - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 15%

Nicky Enticott - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 11%

Marna Wright - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 8%

Nicky Enticott - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 7%

Marna Wright - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Niall Griffin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Nicky Enticott and Caryn Kingwill - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 6%

Frances Moerdyk - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 5%

Niall Griffin - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 5%

Mariska Meyer - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 5%



Best Dance Production

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 47%

RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 27%

SALT - Baxter Theatre 12%

FRAGMENTS - The Outlore Base 7%

URBAN CIRCUS - The Teatro 3%

ABSINTHE - The Outlore Base 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sylvaine Strike - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 24%

Faeron Wheeler - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 23%

Anton Luitingh - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 21%

Kyla Thorburn - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 15%

Anton Luitingh - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Steven Stead - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%

Janice Honeyman - PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 4%

Daniel Buckland - URBAN CIRCUS - The Teatro, Montecasino 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Weare - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 31%

Wayne Anthony Ronne - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - The Masque Theatre 13%

Barbara Basel - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 13%

Kimberley Buckle - BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - The Outlore Base 12%

Savannah Steyn - EXTREME LENGTHS - Baxter Theatre 10%

Stephan Fourie - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - The Masque Theatre 6%

Wayne Ronne - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 6%

Sue Diepeveen - YOUR PERFECT LIFE - Theatre on the Square 3%

Christine Kaye - VALENTINE SOIREE - A LIFETIME OF LOVE - Masque Theatre 2%

Louis Viljoen - THE SIN DRINKERS - Baxter Theatre 2%

Adrian Collins - KING GEORGE - Theatre on the Square 2%



Best Ensemble

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 22%

MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 16%

BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - The Outlore Base 10%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 10%

RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 7%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 7%

THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - The Masque Theatre 7%

MAMMA MIA - Artscape 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 6%

COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 3%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 3%

PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 1%

URBAN CIRCUS - The Teatro 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Niall Griffin - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 34%

Faeron Wheeler - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 13%

Gabriel Goldstien - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 8%

Gary Fargher - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 7%

Niall Griffin - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Gary Fargher - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 6%

Niall Griffin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Tina le Roux - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 5%

Gabriel Goldstien - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 5%

Gail Fargher - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Kieran McGregor - THE SIN DRINKERS - Baxter Theatre 3%

Andrew Timm - PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 2%

Gary Fargher - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Anton Luitingh & Amy Campbell - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 62%

Aidan Lewis - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 29%

Dale Ray - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 9%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 39%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 16%

RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 14%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 9%

RAPUNZEL - The Masque Theatre 9%

COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 5%

VINCENT - Theatre on the Square 4%

PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 19%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 19%

MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 17%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 13%

RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 7%

EXTREME LENGTHS - Baxter Theatre 7%

THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 4%

A STAR IS BORN - JUDY GARLAND STORY - Theatre on the Square 3%

THE KINGS OF BROKEN THINGS - Baxter Theatre 3%

ILE - Theatre on the Square 3%

THE SIN DRINKERS - Baxter Theatre 2%

BLOED OF STRAWBERRY JAM: A PLAY WITHIN A PLAY WITHIN A MUSICAL - Die Centurion Teater 1%

VALENTINE SOIREE - A LIFETIME OF LOVE - Masque Theatre 1%

KING GEORGE - Theatre on the Square 1%

MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - Theatre on the Square 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Dylan Janse van Rensburg - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 24%

Scarlett Pay - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 16%

Andrew Munnik - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 12%

Brittany Smith - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape 8%

Gianluca Gironi - MAMMA MIA - Artscape 6%

Ashley Scott - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape 4%

Jaime Uranovsky - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Lisa Bobbert - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 4%

Jamie Uranovski - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 3%

Nina Lewis - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 3%

Bryony Bosman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 3%

Lara Fouche - RAPUNZEL - The Masque Theatre 3%

Noah de Villiers - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 3%

Christine Thonissen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 2%

David Arnold Johnson - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 1%

Virtuous Kandemiri - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 1%

Sandi Dlangalala - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 1%

Kiruna-Lind Devar - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Sarah-Kate Bergstedt - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 21%

Dylan Janse Van Rensburg - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 18%

Laura Kelly - BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - The Outlore Base 11%

Emily Child - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Nawaal Adams - EXTREME LENGTHS - Baxter Theatre 4%

Wayne Ronne - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 4%

Kerith Coulson - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - The Masque Theatre 4%

Albert Pretorius - OTHELLO - Baxter Theatre 3%

Atandwa Kani - OTHELLO - Baxter Theatre 2%

Aaron Mcllroy - A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE - Theatre on the Square 2%

Jason Bailey - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 2%

Kerith Coulson - GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 2%

Lara Serene Fouche - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 2%

Sarah Wolhuter - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 2%

Katherine Fillmore - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 2%

Alex Silberbauer - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 2%

Gwendolen Ward - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 1%

Emma Kotze - THE SIN DRINKERD - Baxter Theatre 1%

Brent Palmer - KING GEORGE - Theatre on the Square 1%

Tanya Smith - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 1%

Shannon Esra - MY LEFT BREAST - Theatre on the Square 1%

Tara Lee - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 1%

Erika Breytenbach-Marais - YOUR PERFECT LIFE - Theatre on the Square 1%

Bernie Jacobs - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 1%

Faeron Wheeler - YOUR PERFECT LIFE - Theatre on the Square 1%



Best Play

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 31%

MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 19%

BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Baked Shakespeare 14%

GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 13%

THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 6%

EXTREME LENGTHS - Baxter Theatre 6%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 5%

A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE - Theatre on the Square 2%

ILE - Theatre on the Square 2%

THE SIN DRINKERS - Baxter Theatre 1%

YOUR PERFECT LIFE - Theatre on the Square 1%

KING GEORGE - Theatre on the Square 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Niall Griffin - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 39%

Savannah Steyn - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 18%

Anika Prins - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 12%

Niall Griffin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 11%

Daniella Mizrachi. - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 10%

Mel Motto-Ros - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 9%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Claasens - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 25%

Gabriel Goldstien - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 19%

Gianluca Gironi - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Aidan Lewis - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 17%

Anika Prins - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 8%

Mark Mwaba - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 7%

Greg King - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tatum Coleman - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Noa Duckitt - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 11%

Wayne Ronne - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 9%

Helen Maslin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 8%

Gianluca Gironi - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Leah Mari - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 7%

Jaime Uranovsky - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 5%

Natalie Robbie - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 5%

Simon Thompson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 5%

Jodi Lewis - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Kerith Coulson - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Lara Serene Fouche - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Francis Chouler - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Jaime Uranovsky - RAPUNZEL - The Masque Theatre 3%

Luke Bollman - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 2%

Ben Voss - PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

John Conrad Viljoen - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 24%

James Stoffberg - BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - The Outlore Base 12%

Noa Duckitt - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 12%

Lara Fouche - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 9%

Christine Swanepoel - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 8%

Bridget Mullins - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - The Masque Theatre 7%

Jayden Dickson - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Alex Silberbauer - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 6%

Linda Steele - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 4%

Beverley Walsh - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 4%

Caroux Nel - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 3%

Rochelle Klassens - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 3%

Brendon Alexander - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 2%

David-John Templeton - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 0%



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre on the Bay 27%

Artscape 22%

Masque Theatre 22%

Baxter Theatre Masambe 9%

The Outlore Base 8%

The Teatro, Montecasino 5%

Theatre on the Square 2%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 2%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis 1%

Die Centurion Teater 1%

Joburg Theatre 1%

Theatre Arts 1%



