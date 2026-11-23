NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

In 1926, two men were born who would reshape music. A century later, 100 Years of John Coltrane and Miles Davis celebrates their sound, daring and lasting influence with a live concert at Theatre on the Square, Sandton.

Leading the evening as music director is saxophonist, clarinetist, composer and arranger Tshepo Tsotetsi. His path runs from the Katlehong Brass Band and the National School of the Arts to orchestral stages, international collaborations and his own New Skool Sextet. Tsotetsi brings the same spirit Miles and Coltrane lived by, honouring the tradition and pushing it forward.

Joining Tsotetsi are Sthembiso Bhengu on trumpet, Sanele Phakathi on piano and keys, Dalisu Ndlazi on bass, and Lungile Kunene on drums. The five-piece band brings a South African interpretation to the legacy of two artists who played together in Davis's first great quintet and went on to lead some of jazz's most influential ensembles.

From Birth of the Cool to Birth of Change, this is a celebration of where jazz came from and where it's going.

Event Details

Date and time — Thursday, 17 December 2026, 19:00–21:00

Venue — Theatre on the Square, Shop L121, Sandton City, 5th Street, Sandown, Sandton

Tickets — From R350

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 81% 2 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 7% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 5% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% 5 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 78% 2 SCOTT Baxter Theatre Centre 13% 3 BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE Baxter Theatre Centre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Homecoming Centre 38% 2 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 35% 3 Drama Factory 23% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 69% 2 Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 17% 3 Samantha Peo - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 5% 4 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 3% 5 Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming