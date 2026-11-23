"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tshepo Tsotetsi to Lead Coltrane and Davis Centenary Concert in Sandton
Sthembiso Bhengu, Sanele Phakathi, Dalisu Ndlazi and Lungile Kunene will join Tsotetsi in the performance.
In 1926, two men were born who would reshape music. A century later, 100 Years of John Coltrane and Miles Davis celebrates their sound, daring and lasting influence with a live concert at Theatre on the Square, Sandton.
Leading the evening as music director is saxophonist, clarinetist, composer and arranger Tshepo Tsotetsi. His path runs from the Katlehong Brass Band and the National School of the Arts to orchestral stages, international collaborations and his own New Skool Sextet. Tsotetsi brings the same spirit Miles and Coltrane lived by, honouring the tradition and pushing it forward.
Joining Tsotetsi are Sthembiso Bhengu on trumpet, Sanele Phakathi on piano and keys, Dalisu Ndlazi on bass, and Lungile Kunene on drums. The five-piece band brings a South African interpretation to the legacy of two artists who played together in Davis's first great quintet and went on to lead some of jazz's most influential ensembles.
From Birth of the Cool to Birth of Change, this is a celebration of where jazz came from and where it's going.
Event Details
Date and time — Thursday, 17 December 2026, 19:00–21:00
Venue — Theatre on the Square, Shop L121, Sandton City, 5th Street, Sandown, Sandton
Tickets — From R350
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