TOOTHPASTE Will Open at POPArt Theatre in Johannesburg

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POPArt Theatre will present TOOTHPASTE, a 60-minute production written and directed by Noah Cohen, from November 19-22, 2026.

The production is produced by Noah Cohen and Dimakatso Motholo-Miya, with sound design by Aragorn Eloff, sound operation by Ruby Friedman, and costume and prop design by Nthabiseng Makone. The poster was designed by Matthew Edwards, with writing incubation and support provided by The Centre for the Less Good Idea.

The cast features Khutjo Green, Sabelo Sekgoto and Jaques De Silva, with the voices of Ayanda Seoka and Katleho 'Jack' Moloi.

Locked inside an archaeological workroom at The Cradle of Humankind, a SAPS police sergeant, private security guard, and an archaeologist keep watch over a mysterious glass of water, while humanity's deep history both looms over and liberates them.

Written and directed by Noah Cohen, the production features a stellar cast including Khutjo Green, Sabelo Sekgoto, and Jaques De Silva. Key voice-over roles also take centre stage, with Ayanda Seoka and Katleho 'Jack' Moloi leading a subterranean sound bath.

TOOTHPASTE is an absurdist, philosophical fringe comedy that holds a steamy mirror to South Africa's institutional fractures, and flashes light on its grounded spiritual and humanist history.

Using the workshopping techniques garnered from his time at The Centre for the Less Good Idea, Cohen and castmates have brought the collaborative model to its staged form through a blend of improvisation and off-beat dialogue.

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