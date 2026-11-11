THE HISTORY BOYS Will Open at Theatre on the Bay

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LAMTA will present The History Boys, Alan Bennett's celebrated modern classic, at Theatre on the Bay from 26 November 2026 by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Directed by theatre-maker Chris Weare, The History Boys brings together established South African performers Mark Richardson (My Fair Lady, Singin' in the Rain, Evita) as Hector, Ashley Dowds (The return of Elvis Du Pisane, Scrooge, Constellations) as the Headmaster and LAMTA graduate Gianluca Gironi (Rouge, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Mamma Mia!) as Irwin. The ensemble cast, some of whom were most recently seen in LAMTA's acclaimed Into the Woods musical, includes Matt Blerk as Scripps, Benjamin Stannard as Dakin and Julietta Hodges as Mrs. Lintott.

Set in a Yorkshire grammar school, The History Boys follows a group of bright, ambitious students as they prepare for the ultimate academic challenge: gaining admission to Oxford and Cambridge. Under the guidance of a colourful cast of eccentric and inspiring teachers, their lessons become something far more profound - and more dangerous - as questions of education, ambition, truth, history and the purpose of learning collide.

Bennett's modern classic has become one of the most celebrated plays of the twenty-first century. Its sharp wit and timeless questions about how, and why, we educate young people make The History Boys as relevant and resonant today as when it first took the stage. With a formidable cast, a new generation of South African performers and one of Britain's most beloved plays at its heart, The History Boys promises an intelligent, irreverent and unforgettable theatrical experience. History is about to repeat itself and class is in session for three weeks only, so book now before the bell rings.

The History Boys is at Theatre on the Bay from 26 November to 12 December 2026 with tickets from R250 through Webtickets and 021 438 3300.

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