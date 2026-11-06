South African Theatre Makers Honoured at Milan International Theatre Awards for LADY AOI

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South African theatre-makers Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer have been honoured on the international stage, receiving a Jury Special Mention for their production of Lady Aoi at the prestigious XVII International “Il Teatro Nudo” Awards.

The Cape Town based theatre-makers travelled to Milan, Italy, to receive this international recognition on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

The award marks another significant milestone for Abrahamse & Meyer Productions, adding international recognition to a production that has already earned considerable critical acclaim and major theatrical honours in South Africa.

In awarding the Jury Special Mention, the international jury commended Lady Aoi for “faithfully portraying a great classic while enrich it with contemporary colours,” acknowledging the production's distinctive artistic vision and its ability to reimagine a classic theatrical work for contemporary audiences.

The accolade was bestowed by an esteemed international jury comprising leading figures from the world of theatre, including Lev Dodin, Muriel Mayette-Holtz, Fadhel Jaïbi, Oskaras Koršunovas, Stathis Livathinos, Lluís Pasqual, Tadashi Suzuki, Gábor Tompa, Toni Servillo, Lim Soon Heng and Livia Pomodoro.

Earlier this year, Lady Aoi was officially selected for the international programme of the XVII International “Il Teatro Nudo” Awards, which celebrates exceptional theatre from around the world, recognising artistic innovation, social engagement and productions that place the human experience at the heart of theatrical expression.

For Abrahamse & Meyer Productions, the honour carries particular significance. As an independent theatre company based in Cape Town, its recognition alongside artists and theatre companies from Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and beyond represents a proud moment not only for the company, but for South African theatre on the international stage.

The Milan accolade builds on Lady Aoi's previous success at the 2022 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, where the production received two awards for Best Set Design and Best Costume Design.

The production also earned five further nominations in major categories, including Best Production, Best Actor for Marcel Meyer, Best Director for Fred Abrahamse, Best Lighting Design for Faheem Bardien and Best Original Score for Charl-Johan Lingenfelder.

These accolades reflect the exceptional creative collaboration behind Lady Aoi, a production distinguished by its striking visual aesthetic, atmospheric staging and compelling theatrical interpretation.

For Abrahamse & Meyer Productions, the Jury Special Mention is not simply a celebration of an individual production, but an acknowledgement of the many artists and collaborators whose work has contributed to its success.

“International recognition is never the achievement of one or two people,” says Abrahamse & Meyer Productions. “A production develops through the contribution of performers, designers, composers, technicians, photographers, theatres, festivals and supporters who believe in the work. We are enormously proud that Lady Aoi and South African theatre are being recognised in Milan, and deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of its journey.”

The XVII International “Il Teatro Nudo” Awards honour the legacy of visionary Italian theatre-maker Teresa Pomodoro, celebrating theatre that transcends geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries.

The awards recognise theatrical work that engages profoundly with the human condition, champions artistic expression and creates opportunities for dialogue, dignity and connection through performance.

For Abrahamse & Meyer Productions, receiving this distinction in Milan is a powerful affirmation of the ability of independent South African theatre to resonate with audiences and artists far beyond its borders.

It is also a celebration of the creativity, ambition and international calibre of South African theatre-makers, whose work continues to make a meaningful contribution to the global performing arts landscape.

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