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Taking place on 29, 30 and 31 December 2026, this special festive production brings together three performers from one talented family for an evening of live music, timeless favourites, comedy and heartfelt storytelling, offering audiences a memorable way to celebrate the end of the year.

Audiences can expect an evening that moves effortlessly between music and comedy, with Richard Ceasar's celebrated jazz talent, Maxine Ceasar's soulful vocals and Dalin Oliver's unmistakable humour taking centre stage.

Joined by the talented Sound Legacy Band, the trio will deliver a feel good production that celebrates family, music and the joy of coming together during the festive season.

Whether you're looking for a night out with family, a festive catch up with friends or something different to do before the year comes to an end, It's Family! It's Festive! promises an experience that brings together something for everyone.

"For me, this show is about family, music and creating memories together. We have three different personalities and talents coming onto one stage, and that's what makes it so special. It's not something audiences get to experience every day," says Richard Ceasar.

At the heart of the production is a family with a shared love for entertainment and a passion for connecting with audiences.

Richard Ceasar, one of South Africa's respected jazz musicians, brings decades of musical experience to the stage. Performing alongside him is his daughter, Maxine Ceasar, a talented singer-songwriter whose recent SAMA nomination further highlights her growing presence in the South African music industry.

Completing the family line up is Maxine's husband, Dalin Oliver, whose energetic performances, relatable storytelling and sharp observational humour have established him as one of the country's leading comedy talents.

For Maxine, sharing the stage with her father and husband makes this production particularly meaningful.

"There's something incredibly special about being able to share what we love with the people closest to us. Music has always been part of my life, and having my dad alongside me, with Dalin bringing his comedy into the mix, makes this a very personal and exciting experience," says Maxine Ceasar.

What makes It's Family! It's Festive! different is the combination of three distinct entertainment styles in one production.

From Richard's jazz influences and Maxine's soulful performances to Dalin's comedy and storytelling, the show offers audiences more than a traditional concert or stand up performance. It is a celebration of the things that bring people together, with music to enjoy, stories to connect with and plenty of laughter along the way.

"People know me for making them laugh, but this show gives me an opportunity to share a stage with two incredibly talented musicians who also happen to be my family. I think audiences are going to enjoy seeing a different side of all of us. And, of course, I'll make sure there's plenty of laughter," says Dalin Oliver.

With three performances scheduled over the festive period, audiences can choose the evening that suits them best, including the New Year's Eve show on 31 December.

The New Year's Eve performance offers an extra reason to celebrate, with tickets including a complimentary glass of champagne and access to the DJ and post show celebrations. It's an opportunity to welcome 2027 with live entertainment, family and friends.

"At the end of the day, we want people to leave feeling good. If we've given them beautiful music, a few good laughs and an evening they can talk about long after the show, then we've done what we set out to do," says Richard Ceasar.

THREE NIGHTS ONLY AT THE BAXTER

With a limited three night run, It's Family! It's Festive! is an opportunity to experience three members of one exceptionally talented family sharing the stage in a production that celebrates their individual gifts and the connections between them.

Whether you're a jazz enthusiast, a fan of Maxine's music, a Dalin Oliver comedy fan or simply looking for a memorable way to spend the festive season, this is a show worth making time for.

"Don't just spend another evening at home this festive season. Come out, bring your family, bring your friends and let's end the year with music, laughter and a proper celebration," adds Dalin.

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 81% 2 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 7% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 5% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% 5 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 78% 2 SCOTT Baxter Theatre Centre 13% 3 BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE Baxter Theatre Centre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Homecoming Centre 38% 2 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 35% 3 Drama Factory 23% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 69% 2 Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 17% 3 Samantha Peo - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 5% 4 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 3% 5 Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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