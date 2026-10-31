Review: THE LEGACY OF DANCE GALA at Artscape

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The Legacy of Dance Gala, presented by SANDT at Artscape, was a wonderful celebration of dance, bringing together an impressive collection of talent from across South Africa. With dancers representing Jazzart, Cape Ballet Africa, Joburg Ballet, Cape Town City Ballet, LAMTA, SAIBC, Waterfront Theatre and WGRUV, the evening showcased the diversity and quality of our local dance industry. Adding an international touch to the programme were guest artists from Dutch National Ballet, Maia Makhateli and Jan Spunda

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What made the evening particularly enjoyable was the variety of performances and dance styles. Each company brought something different to the stage, with a clear distinction in the choreography, musical interpretation and techniques used. There was a lovely balance between the different genres, from strong, powerful movements to softer, more delicate expressions. The dancers were confident, well rehearsed and professional, with each performance delivered with precision and purpose.

A definite highlight was watching Maia Makhateli and Jan Spunda. Their partnership was a pleasure to watch. Maia was incredibly light on pointe, moving with such ease and grace, while Jan displayed impressive strength and control. Their chemistry was evident and together they made even the most demanding movements look effortless.

Throughout the evening, the standard of dancing was impressive. The dancers knew their craft and executed their choreography with confidence. There was strength and power in their movements, balanced beautifully with softer, more fluid sequences. The synchronisation and overall presentation reflected the hard work and dedication behind each performance.

The costumes were beautiful and suited the different pieces perfectly, adding to the visual appeal of the production. Another highlight was the live orchestra. Having the music performed live made such a difference, adding depth and energy to the performances and enhancing the connection between the music and the dancers.

Overall, the evening was exhilarating and thoroughly enjoyable. I particularly appreciated the opportunity to experience such a variety of dance styles and techniques in one production. Bringing so many different companies and dancers together on one stage made for a refreshing and memorable experience.

I would definitely go and see this gala again. My only wish was that it could have continued a little longer! It is wonderful to see this kind of collaboration and I would love to see more productions that bring together local and international talent in this way.

An enjoyable and inspiring evening that celebrated not only the talent of our dancers but also the diversity and richness of dance in South Africa.

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