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There was something particularly special about being among the guests at the inaugural SUE AND BASIL ROBINSON PLAYWRIGHT AWARDS at the Baxter Theatre on Monday, 23 November. More than simply an awards ceremony, the evening marked the beginning of an initiative dedicated to recognising and encouraging the next generation of South African playwrights.

The awards, established through a bequest from the late Dr Sue Robinson, celebrate emerging South African playwrights and will be presented annually to the author of a first or early play, written in any South African language and produced in a Western Cape theatre.

Three playwrights were honoured at this inaugural ceremony for works produced between 2023 and 2025: Ayanda Ka Nobakabonwa Haas for Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony (2023), Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni for Neighbourhood (2024), and Dianne Du Toit Albertze for Huis van Sand (2025). Each received an award of R75 000, a substantial and meaningful recognition of their creative work.

The staging of the evening was elegant and beautifully organised. The ceremony was directed by Mdu Kweyama and Faniswa Yisa, while host Tshegofatso Mabutla brought glamour, humour and an easy confidence to proceedings. She kept the evening moving smoothly, ensuring that the various elements of the ceremony flowed naturally without ever feeling rushed.

Music added another sophisticated dimension to the evening. Nomfundo Xaluva delivered the guest vocal performance, accompanied by Brathew Van Schalkwyk on piano, Wesley Rustin on acoustic bass and Kevin Gibson on drumkit. Their smooth jazz numbers provided a wonderful musical backdrop and contributed to the relaxed yet celebratory atmosphere of the occasion.

One of the most moving aspects of the evening was that each winner was celebrated not simply by having their name announced, but through a personal tribute from someone connected to the theatre industry. Ayanda Ka Nobakabonwa Haas received a moving speech from Unathi Kondile, Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni was honoured by Laetitia Pople, and Dianne Du Toit Albertze by Keith Bain. These tributes gave the awards a personal dimension, reminding the audience that behind every production and every script is an individual creative voice whose work deserves to be heard.

The winners were selected by an impressive panel of industry judges: arts writers, critics and journalists Laetitia Pople, Unathi Kondile and Keith Bain, together with Lara Foot, CEO and artistic director of the Baxter Theatre.

And perhaps that is what made the evening feel particularly significant. The awards are not simply about looking back at successful productions. They are an investment in what South African theatre can become. As Lara Foot notes, the initiative aims to support playwrights in the early stages of their careers and to ensure that diverse and authentic South African stories continue to find a place on our stages.

Following the formal ceremony, guests were treated to delicious refreshments and had the opportunity to congratulate the winners personally. It was a relaxed and convivial conclusion to an evening that had managed to combine ceremony with genuine warmth.

The first Sue and Basil Robinson Playwright Awards have set a high standard for the years ahead. Elegant, entertaining and, most importantly, meaningful, the inaugural event celebrated three talented playwrights while opening a door for many more to follow.

Congratulations to Ayanda Ka Nobakabonwa Haas, Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni and Dianne Du Toit Albertze. May this be the beginning of a long and exciting journey for the awards – and for the many South African voices they will help bring to the stage.

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 81% 2 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 7% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 5% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% 5 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 78% 2 SCOTT Baxter Theatre Centre 13% 3 BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE Baxter Theatre Centre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Homecoming Centre 38% 2 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 35% 3 Drama Factory 23% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 69% 2 Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 17% 3 Samantha Peo - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 5% 4 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 3% 5 Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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