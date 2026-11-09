My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Review: MAJIKA dazzles audiences at Cape Town City Hall
A strictly limited three-show run saw MAJIKA bringing its unique brand of magic to Cape Town City Hall.
MAJIKA is more than just a magic show – it's two hours of thrilling showmanship packed with illusions and tricks to wow audience members both young and old.
For just three performances, MAJIKA took up residence in the stunning Cape Town City Hall, a historic venue with grand marble staircases and glittering chandeliers. Just as dazzling was the cast of seven performers, who each brought their own brand of magic to the stage.
The show was hosted by entertainer and comedian Stewart Taylor, who kept the audience entertained between acts. He even tried his hand at a magic trick or two of his own, with impressive results.
Illusionists Olwethu Dyantyi and Kgomotso Marite performed a number of classic magic feats, from confounding appearances and disappearances to the iconic "person sawed in half" illusion. Thoroughly enjoyable as a pair, these two delivered consistently brilliant performances throughout the show.
Trickster Mawonga Gayiya kept the audience on its toes with his interactive style of magic featuring a lucky volunteer. Gayiya's ease and natural charisma made him a pleasure to watch.
Daredevil Anya Steyn (who opened her act with a measured warning not to try this at home) astounded the audience with nailbiting feats, including escaping from a straitjacket while upside down in just 90 seconds. This act was particularly memorable, with strong lighting and sound design choices underscoring the tension of the moment.
The sleight-of-hand manoeuvres executed by manipulator Sinalo Mtwana were well practiced and lightning fast, with cards and balls whizzing through the air at an unbelievable rate. Mtwana's charming presence and the seeming ease with which he performed these dazzling feats endeared him to the audience.
Completing the talented cast was deceptionist Thomas Wege. An expert at reading people, Wege performed a number of mentalist-style tricks, with astounding results every time.
While this special run of MAJIKA was extremely limited, you can visit the show's website at www.majikashow.com to stay up to date on future performance schedules.
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