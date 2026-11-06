Review: LAMTA students take us gleefully INTO THE WOODS

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I love INTO THE WOODS. It's a whacky take on classic fairytales, which is right up my ally. The characters are also all familiar, but actually very complex (which is not normal for a fairytale). So, when I saw the LAMTA was putting on this production at Theatre on the Bay, I was very excited. And I'm happy to say that I thoroughly enjoyed it!

Director, Sylvaine Strike, did something really new and interesting with this production. The piece calls for magical realism in the staging, and Strike took this to a whole new level with the help of her production team. Essentially, the ensemble brought the woods to life, making them a living breathing character - or characters...

How was this done? Firstly, Marcel Meyer's costumes were very clever - instead of putting all the characters in elaborate fairytale outfits, they pretty much all had the same base leotard of greys and browns so that they could be trees and woodland creatures. Then, the individual characters had headpieces or distinct costume pieces that made them immediately recognisable when they appeared. As the audience, you knew who they were - Cinderella's beautiful slippers, Red Riding Hood's cape, and the princes with their one puffy sleeve and capelets. When the performers were in their base costume, they were immediately part of the scenic world and became trees or rocks or all those things you joke about being on stage in the school play... but elevated and brilliant. I particularly loved how the trees flirted with the princes when they were on stage. That was hilarious.

I also loved how Meyer did the scenic design as well as the costumes. You could immediately see how they worked together. The large, flat pieces of wood that were manipulated by the cast to become trees, the giant's feet, steps, obstacles and more are so simple and yet so powerful. There's also a simple ladder on wheels that could become Rapunzel's tower or Jack's beanstalk without the need for any special set dressing on it. This is because the cast so fully committed to the world they were creating on stage from the moment that first note plays out at the start of production.

With such a big ensemble cast, it's hard to single out any performers. They worked together as a unit with such strength and gave so much to each other in the performance, it was wonderful. I will give a shout out to the princes (they are my favourite characters in the whole show and the song Agony is always a showstopper). Noah Bircher and Benjamin Stannard were hilarious.

One thing I did find with the individual characters though, despite the incredible talent on stage (and there was a lot of it!), some of the roles lacked a certain gravitas that comes with age. The performers were simply too young to play the parts and that left the characters feeling a bit flat. But, we must remember that this is a production done by students and if this is where they are starting their careers, then they are going to keep on growing and do wonderful things in the future.

INTO THE WOODS by LAMTA is a must-see if you love musicals. The staging is interesting and engaging, the performers leave everything on the stage and the comedy notes are hit perfectly throughout. Catch it at Theatre on the Bay until 14 November. Tickets are available via Webtickets.

Photo credit: supplied

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