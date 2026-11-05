Review: FUNNY SIDE UP at Homecoming Centre

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There is something particularly enjoyable about watching a comedian you have known for many years grow into his craft while still retaining the qualities that made you laugh in the first place.

I first met Kurt Schoonraad in 2002, when I was also doing some stand-up comedy training with the Cape Comedy Collective. Even then, Kurt had a wonderfully relaxed and relatable way of connecting with an audience. More than two decades later, that same quality is still very much at the heart of his latest one-man show, FUNNY SIDE UP.

Back by popular demand, the show takes an affectionate and often hilariously observant look at everyday South African life – from ageing and relationships to family, social behaviour and those small frustrations that can make ordinary life completely ridiculous.

And Kurt certainly knows how to find the funny in the familiar.

From the moment he takes the stage, there is a sense that he is simply having a conversation with the audience. There is no need for elaborate theatrics. His strength lies in his storytelling, his timing and his ability to take an everyday experience and turn it into something we recognise – and then laugh at.

Tonight, he had the audience firmly in the palm of his hand.

His stories about himself, his son and his girlfriend are funny, but there is also a warmth underneath them. Kurt has a knack for laughing at the absurdities of life without losing the humanity behind the stories. You find yourself recognising people you know, situations you have experienced and, occasionally, your own behaviour.

His road-rage stories are a perfect example. We have all encountered those moments on the road – and perhaps occasionally been the person behaving badly ourselves. Kurt takes these familiar frustrations and turns them into comedy gold, exactly as the show's premise promises.

One of my favourites was the Woolworths shopping story. It was so painfully true that the laughter came partly from recognition: Yes! That's exactly what happens! It is this ability to take something completely ordinary and expose the ridiculousness hiding inside it that makes Kurt's comedy so effective.

His humour is rooted in real people and real South African experiences, delivered with the warmth, honesty and sharp observation that have become his trademark. And the audience clearly connected with it. There was plenty of laughter throughout, with the enjoyment on the audience's faces making it obvious that they were having as much fun as Kurt was.

After all these years, it is lovely to see that the relaxed, conversational comedian I remember from 2002 is still there – only now with even more life experience to mine for material.

FUNNY SIDE UP is funny, warm, relatable and thoroughly entertaining.

Highly recommended. Go and see the show – you'll recognise yourself somewhere in it, and you'll probably laugh at yourself too.

FUNNY SIDE UP runs at the Homecoming Centre from 4 -15 November 2026.

Booking on Quicket: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/391783-kurt-schoonraad-live-in-funny-side-up/#/

At the Homecoming Centre from 4 – 15 November 2026 (Previously known as The Fugard Theatre)

R180pp

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